Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of Hugo Viana as their new director of football from July 2025 after Txiki Begiristain opted to retire at the end of the season, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing Newcastle United also had an interest in appointing the Portuguese official.

The long-time club chief will step away from his full-time duties at the Etihad Stadium once the current season comes to an end, and will retire after reaching the age of 60 after spending 12 years in Manchester following a spell at Barcelona earlier in his career too.

But the current Premier League champions have moved quickly to ensure there is a smooth transition for the club in replacing him, agreeing a deal to bring in Sporting CP's Viana in the role officially from when the Club World Cup ends in July of this year.

Viana to Take Over Begiristain Role

Will work alongside him in coming months

Man City have confirmed that Viana will come in officially in July, but he will work alongside Begiristain over the coming months in the new year, with the club planning on honouring the Spaniard towards the end of the season after the great work he has done at the club.

"Manchester City can confirm that Txiki Begiristain will step away from his full-time role as Director of Football at the end of the 2024/25 season. Following a trophy-laden twelve years at the Etihad Stadium, Txiki will leave his current post following the Club’s involvement in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and will be succeeded by Hugo Viana of Sporting CP. Viana will begin his full-time role in the summer of 2025, but will collaborate with Txiki in the preceding months to ensure a smooth transition. We look forward to paying tribute to Txiki’s outstanding contribution to Manchester City at the end of the season."

GMS sources have revealed that Txiki actually planned to retire at the age of 55, five years ago, but instead opted to stay on and keep working for the club because of the huge success they have had. However, he informed the club last year that he would definitely be moving on in the summer of 2025 and has been a major part of the process that saw Viana hired as his successor.

Viana will stay with Sporting officially until the end of the January transfer window, before then working with City in an unofficial capacity to understand their way of working before stepping in.

GIVEMESPORT sources can confirm that Man City were not the only team interested in Viana however, with Newcastle and other Premier League clubs said to have courted him recently. The former Tottenham midfielder is credited as being a huge part of the project at the Lisbon club, who have won two Liga Portugal titles in the last four years with coach Ruben Amorim at the helm.

Man City Honours with Txiki Begiristain Premier League 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24 Champions League 2022/23 FA Cup 2018/19, 2022/23 League Cup 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21 Club World Cup 2023/24 UEFA Super Cup 2023/24 Community Shield 2018/19, 2019/20, 2024/25

Sources: FA Want Guardiola to Replace Southgate

Spaniard has firm support from chiefs within the organisation

While the Cityzens have already sorted the future of their director of football, they are still awaiting an answer from manager Pep Guardiola about what he plans to do when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is the most successful manager in the club's history but is yet to commit to a new deal beyond 2025, and GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that there is interest from The FA in appointing Guardiola as the successor to Gareth Southgate for the national team.

However, while he has support from people within the organisation, there is an acceptance that he would be a very expensive appointment with his wages likely to be at least four times what Southgate earned, and the FA are still in the dark over what he plans to do also.

No talks have been held with any candidates yet as they plan their next steps, with Lee Carsley set to remain in interim charge for the November internationals too.

All statistics courtesy of Manchester City - correct as of 12/10/2024.