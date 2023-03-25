Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was asked to rank his teammates' first touch and chose to snub club icon Kevin De Bruyne.

Silva, who joined City back in 2017 and is renowned for his supreme technical ability, was tasked with ordering eight of Pep Guardiola's squad into different tiers, based on their control.

And while De Bruyne is considered by many to be one of City's finest ever players, Silva shockingly decided that there are four members of the City side whose first touch is better than the Belgian's.

Bernardo Silva ranks Man City player's first touch

City are blessed with a plethora of gifted footballers and Silva was forced to order players into six categories.

But the midfielder wasted no time in declaring that Riyad Mahrez had a better first touch than them all, including himself.

"The thing I like the most about Riyad's touch is the way he controls the ball while he's almost starting to dribble.

"There was a time against Liverpool this season where he controlled a long ball and shot straight away. That's where I think Riyad is so, so good."

Below Mahrez, Silva placed himself in the next tier, alongside Ilkay Gundogan and English youngster Phil Foden.

Yet, remarkably, while Silva stressed that De Bruyne's first touch was still exceptional, he was nonetheless adamant that the playmaker was not on the same level as himself, Mahrez, Gundogan, and Foden.

"Kevin has got a good touch, it's not his best quality but he has a very good first touch," Silva said.

"But I don't think he's on our level to be honest in terms of touch."

Silva was then shown footage of De Bruyne's incredible piece of skill in training but suggested that the Belgian wouldn't be able to do it in an actual game.

"It's a great touch but he won't do that in a game, so I'm not having it," he joked.

Aside from De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez were also put in the same tier, while Ederson was put bottom of the list due to being a goalkeeper.

VIDEO: Bernardo Silva ranks Man City player's first touch

Zinchenko's incredible first touch

Though Mahrez was crowned the king of first-touches by Silva, fellow City star Kyle Walker previously emphasised that Oleksandr Zinchenko had the best control in the City squad, prior to his move to Arsenal last summer.

“Not in any order, my top three are Zinchenko, Mahrez & Silva. Two touches, head tennis, so good," Walker stressed.

"You’re leaving De Bruyne out, Foden, Cancelo, but they don’t come close to those three."

Oleksandr Zinchenko showing off insane first touch goes viral

And Zinchenko recently proved that Walker was right to rave about his technical ability by showing off his insane ability in Puma's control challenge.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Oleksandr Zinchenko's ridiculous first-touch during control challenge