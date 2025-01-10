Manchester City have seen their opening bid for Brazilian starlet Vitor Reis rejected by Palmeiras, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Citizens are hoping to bolster their squad during the winter window after a poor campaign so far this season which has left them battling for a top four spot rather than a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

18-year-old sensation Reis has emerged as one of the top targets for manager Pep Guardiola as he looks to add to his defensive options, but the Spaniard has been left disappointed after an opening offer was rejected.

Man City Bid for Reis Rejected

Talks ongoing with Palmeiras

City are keen to sign several new faces this winter before the window closes, but according to GIVEMESPORT's own Ben Jacobs, they've been unsuccessful with their opening bid for the central defender.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs though and Man City chiefs remain confident and optimistic that they will find an agreement to sign Reis. However, it has now emerged that Palmeiras are hopeful that they will be able to keep hold of the 'exceptional' youngster until the end of the season as they want him to play for them in this summer's Club World Cup

City are also looking to add young Uzbekistan international defender Abdukodir Khusanov to their squad this winter to bolster their defensive options, and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is an agreement in principle with Ligue 1 outfit Lens over his transfer.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that personal terms are 100% agreed for the 20-year-old to move to the Etihad, and he is just waiting on permission to fly to the UK for a medical.

Man City are also looking to add Egyptian star Omar Marmoush to the squad to strengthen their attacking options mid-season, while GIVEMESPORT sources have also been told they could look to add a further three faces to the squad before the transfer window slams shut on February 3rd.

