Highlights Manchester City could spend around £200m this summer with half of that being dedicated to signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the Brazil midfielder and publicly praised him earlier this season.

Guimaraes would be a smart alternative to West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City remain keen admirers of Newcastle United's £100m-rated midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, transfer expert Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT. The Premier League champions could spend around £200m this summer, meaning half of their transfer budget could be dedicated to a swoop for the Brazilian.

Although on the cusp of battling 115 financial fair play charges, City are still looking prepared to break the bank this summer and come good on Guardiola's praise for Guimaraes before the FA Cup quarter-final clash back in March.

Newcastle will be wary that there is a £100 million release clause in the South American's contract active until the end of June.

Pep Guardiola's praise for Magpie star

'Exceptional' and 'complete' holding midfielder

Ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final meeting, in which Man City prevailed 2-0 thanks to a double from Bernardo Silva, Guardiola emphatically outlined Guimaraes in his pre-match thoughts. Describing the 26-year-old in superlative terms for his position, the City boss said:

"He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely."

With the former Athletico Paranaense man's form, Newcastle and Eddie Howe would agree. Guimaraes finished the season with seven goals and eight assists to his name in the Premier League.

Also sitting in the top percentiles for both touches (top 13%) and chances created (26%) when compared to other midfielders in the league, it's obvious that much of Newcastle's attack flows through the imperious midfielder.

While those at St James' Park might fear losing one of their key stars, Guimaraes did previously down-play the situation. He responded to Guardiola's kind words:

"Sometimes the people speak a lot about me, I just think about football. I'm happy here, in this club doing my best. I love the way the fans like me, so I focus on my football and let the people speak. (...) I never felt so much love for the fans like here. They've been unbelievable for me and my family so I try to play for fans. So I hope I can keep going here for as long as possible."

A worthy alternative to Paqueta

Guimaraes is a better fit than West Ham midfielder

Last summer, Manchester City were strongly linked with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with some reports claiming he'd even agreed to a six-year contract at the Ethiad. But the deal fell apart after it became apparent that the playmaker was under investigation for match fixing. The Brazil international was charged with four instances of alleged spot-fixing in May after the conclusion of the 2023-24 Premier League season, seemingly ending any scope of City coming back in for him.

But the Premier League champions may well have found a more suitable candidate in Guimaraes anyway. Whereas Paqueta is more of an offensive midfielder, or can even be deployed on the wing, Guimaraes is an out-and-out central midfielder - and he actually has the more well-rounded stats compared to his troubled international teammate.

Bruno Guimaraes vs Lucas Paqueta Premier League stats comparison 2023-24 Statistic Bruno Guimaraes Lucas Paqueta Matches Played 37 31 Goals 7 4 Assists 8 6 Expected Goal (xG) 4.8 5.4 Non-penalty goals expected (npxG) 4.8 3.8 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 6.4 5.4 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 143 95 Goal-Creating Actions (GCA) 19 16 Final table position 7th 9th

All statistics courtesy of FBRef