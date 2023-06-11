Highlights Manchester City's historic Champions League victory in 2023 does not grant them UEFA's badge of honor, which is only awarded to teams that have won the competition five times or three times in a row.

The seven clubs currently allowed to wear the badge are Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Sevilla.

The original European Cup trophy is now kept by UEFA, and winning clubs are awarded a replica trophy. Five clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, possess the original trophy in their trophy cabinets.

Manchester City created history in 2023, winning the Champions League for the first time in their history thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serie A giants Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Pep Guardiola’s midfield star Rodri scored the only goal of the game in the second half as City finally added the European Cup to their silverware cabinet. Their triumph in Europe came just weeks after they won the Premier League once again, finishing five points ahead of Arsenal, as well as winning the FA Cup against bitter rivals Manchester United at Wembley.

Guardiola's heroes made a great start at the start of the current campaign as they aim to defend the European crown. The Manchester side finished top of Group G and won all six of their group stage games. The 2024 final is scheduled to be held at Wembley Stadium - a venue which City are well familiar with - on Saturday, June 1. Many eagle-eyed fans will notice that while the club does have a trophy badge on their shirt, it doesn't have a number on it - but why is that the case?

Why Man City don't have UEFA's badge of honour

Seven European clubs are allowed to wear the badge

Despite City’s stunning achievement in Istanbul, though, Guardiola's side don't have UEFA's badge of honour and number on their shirt. Over the years, we've seen the badge on other teams’ kits after winning the Champions League, including both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Per The Mirror, UEFA's badge of honour is not awarded to teams that have only won the Champions League once in their history. In fact, there are only a select few clubs in European football who can currently wear the iconic badge. Introduced at the start of the 2000/01 season, clubs must win a European title either five times or three times in succession to qualify for the badge.

Every club that's allowed to wear UEFA's badge of honour

Fans of a Premier League team will have some bragging rights

As mentioned, UEFA's badge of honour is not awarded to teams that have only won the Champions League once in their history. Therefore, this means there are only seven clubs who can currently wear the badge: Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Barcelona

With their first major triumph in Europe coming in the 1991/92 season against Sampdoria, La Liga giants Barcelona are allowed to wear UEFA's badge of honour as they've won the Champions League five times throughout their history. Their last success in football's biggest club competition came in 2015 when they defeated Serie A side Juventus in Berlin.

Liverpool

Premier League side Liverpool have established themselves as one of the biggest teams in Europe over the years, and they are also allowed to wear UEFA's Badge of Honour, having won the Champions League six times in their history. The club's first triumph in the competition came in 1977 when they beat Borussia Monchengladbach. However, their most recent success came in 2019, when they secured their sixth title after defeating fellow English side Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

Ajax

While they may be struggling at the moment, Ajax were once one of the most dominant teams in Europe and were feared by many back in the day - particularly in the '70s. While the Dutch side have only won the competition four times, they picked up the title three times in a row between 1971 and 1973, which means they qualify for the Badge of Honour. Their last triumph in Europe came in 1995 when they beat AC Milan 1-0.

Bayern Munich

The best team in Germany, it's no surprise to see Bayern Munich on the list given their superb record in Europe. Having won the Champions League on six occasions, their first win came in 1974. However, they too would win the coveted title three years on the bounce, between 1974 and 1976. Their last win at the top level came in 2020 when they beat French side Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 final.

AC Milan

When you think of some of the best teams to compete in the Champions League, AC Milan are certainly up there as one of the greatest. One of the most successful teams in Europe, Milan have won the title on seven occasions, with their first coming in 1963. Their last win came in 2007 after defeating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to a brace from Filippo Inzaghi.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the most dominant team to ever compete in the Champions League since the competition was founded. With their first win coming in 1956, Los Blancos have gone on to win the title 14 times in total. As well as becoming European champions that many times, the club also managed to lift the trophy three times in a row from 2016 to 2018. Their last win in the final came two years ago when they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris.

Sevilla

Sevilla can also wear UEFA’s badge of honour. While the club haven't had the best of luck in the Champions League, it's thanks to their remarkable Europa League exploits that have allowed them to wear the badge. The Spanish outfit have won Europe’s second-tier competition on seven occasions (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2023).

The likes of Inter, Manchester United, Juventus, Benfica and Chelsea would also need to win the Champions League on at least two more occasions in order to qualify for the badge. City must win the Champions League three times in a row, or four more times, to get the badge on the sleeves of their kit.

Every club allowed to wear UEFA's badge of honour Club European titles won Barcelona 5 - 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15 Liverpool 6 - 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1983–84, 2004–05, 2018–19 Ajax 4 - 1970–71, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1994–95 Bayern Munich 6 - 1973–74, 1974–75, 1975–76, 2000–01, 2012–13, 2019–20 AC Milan 7 - 1962–63, 1968–69, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 2002–03, 2006–07 Real Madrid 14 - 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1965–66, 1997–98, 1999–2000, 2001–02, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2021–22 Sevilla 7 (Europa Leagues) - 2005–06, 2006–07, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2019–20, 2022–23

Five clubs got to keep an original Champions League trophy

The rule was changed before 2008-09 season

A rule, which was introduced in the 1968/69 season, stated that the European Cup became the property of any club that won the competition five times or three years in a row. However, the rule was changed ahead of the 2008/09 season and now reads: "The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA's keeping and ownership at all times. A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Champions League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club."

Under the old regulation, five clubs were presented with the main trophy used at the time and, therefore, have original European Cups in their trophy cabinet. They are: Real Madrid, who were awarded the original trophy (old design) in 1967; Ajax, for winning their third title in a row in 1973; Bayern Munich, for winning their third title in a row in 1976; AC Milan, for their fifth title in 1994, and Liverpool for their fifth title in 2005.