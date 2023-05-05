Manchester City’s owners, City Football Group, have now extended their set of teams they are involved with to 13 through their newest acquisition, per BBC Sport.

New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, and Palermo are also among the clubs already under their control.

They have now completed their purchase of Esporte Club Bahia, a side residing in Brazil's top-flight.

Though they are not a globally known club, Bahia represents CFG’s second-largest investment in a football club, after English giants Man City.

CFG have acquired a 90% stake in the Bahia, which equates to £158 million.

There was a voting system in place back in early December between club members to consider CFG’s proposal and decide the fate of their club.

98.6% of voters accepted the takeover and the likes of Ederson and Julian Alvarez - both plying their trade for Manchester City – were involved in their owner’s promotional video to thank the fans of the Bahia supporters.

The owners of Manchester City have said they are willing to help the club from Brazil from a financial standpoint.

Ferran Soriano, CEO of CFG, has recently addressed the fans of Bahia: “Thank you for trusting in us to take care of your club. We have already started to work together. Bahia and City’s teams will start to work together for the next season and all the projects are set to come.

“In this moment, this is a hugely important moment for us. We celebrate today the first day which will certainly be a long-term project, and the first day of a journey to take Bahia to the maximum of its potential.

“It’s a huge responsibility. All our clubs, with Bahia it’s 13, all have a story, but Bahia is exceptional for its size. Bahia will be the second-biggest club in the group. We also understand that Bahia is part of the fabric of Bahia’s society.

“It has huge potential, and we were impressed with the administration in the worst modern circumstances of the football club – a pandemic and a relegation. It’s very hard to feel responsible.

“In our strategy it is fundamental not just to keep this relationship between Bahia and the society, but to deepen it.

“We want Bahia to grow: sporting wise, economically, socially.”

Soriano pleaded with the fans for their patience as they, in the long run, want Bahia to be ran similarly to City, who have taken the English game by storm in the last decade or so.

“This is a long-term project,” he said.

“Just look at Manchester, which has won four of the last five Premier Leagues. It has taken 14 years of work to arrive at that point.”

Bahia became the third club in South America, and 13th overall, to join the international conglomerate.

Montevideo City Torque from Uruguay and partner club Bolivar are the other two.

The Salvador-based have not finished above eighth place in their league since 2001, winning their last title back in 1988.

So, they will be hoping an injection of money and football expertise from CFG will change the complexity of their club.

Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Lommel, Troyes and Palermo join them on the exclusive list.