Manchester City star Bernardo Silva "finally" leaving the Etihad Stadium after seasons of speculation this summer could be a possibility, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Silva has been linked with a move away from east Manchester for the previous two seasons and Sheth thinks the Portuguese star to be subject to plenty of interest once again.

Manchester City transfer news - Bernardo Silva

According to a report by French outlet 10sport, Paris Saint-Germain are already putting plans in place which would see the Ligue 1 side lure Silva to the Parc des Princes this summer.

It's suggested PSG see Silva as one of their primary summer targets, amid rumours Silva - who pockets £150,000 per week - has outgrown his desire to stay at City.

There are claims that he would be keen to move on from the Premier League when the summer transfer window opens, having also pushed for a move in the previous two seasons.

It had been mooted last year that Barcelona were finally set to make an offer, but ultimately financial restrictions prevented them from making the signing.

And with the summer window once again just around the corner, suggestions this season could be Silva's last at City continue to gather pace.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Silva leaving City?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Silva's rumoured exit, Sky Sports reporter Sheth said: "Every single transfer window it feels we're talking about potentially Silva making a move out of Manchester City and he always ends up staying.

"He's got a contract until 2025 and the one with two years left is usually the dangerous one, because the club might think, if the contract is not going to be signed, that's the time to make the maximum amount of money.

"I just wonder whether it will be Silva finally leaving City after threatening to leave in the last few summer transfer windows.”

What does this summer have in store for City and Guardiola?

Dubbed "Guardiola's favourite player" by ex-City boss Stuart Pearce following the Blues' recent Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, it's clear Silva's departure would leave a gigantic hole in their midfield.

It had looked as if City had identified Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as Silva's replacement, but new developments has also seen the Premier League giants dealt a blow with that pursuit.

It's reported by The Athletic, that Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England starlet Bellingham, indicating City would have to look elsewhere for a Silva replacement if he left.

One midfield name linked with a switch is Mateo Kovačić, whose contract situation at Chelsea could mean he's available on a reduced-price deal this summer, reportedly piquing the interest of the City hierarchy.