Manchester City could target Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran if their move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush falls through, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed.

The Premier League champions have reportedly reached an agreement in principle for Marmoush’s transfer to Manchester in January but are yet to finalise terms with Frankfurt over his departure.

According to Delaney, should their pursuit of the Egyptian international encounter some obstacles, sources close to the club believe their tentative interest in Duran could gain momentum.

In addition to a forward, Man City are reportedly targeting two new centre-backs in early January, with negotiations underway for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis.

Man City Linked With Duran Move

Marmoush remains the priority target

Delaney, writing for the Reading the Game newsletter, revealed that Man City could shift their focus to Duran if their pursuit of Marmoush fails and that the Colombian is thought to be of ‘tentative interest’:

“Manchester City want a forward alongside at least two other signings and, should the move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush fall apart, some believe that tentative interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran could be strengthened.”

Duran has impressed for Villa this season despite limited opportunities under Unai Emery, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

The 'outrageous' 21-year-old forward has started just four Premier League matches this term and remains behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, despite delivering strong performances off the bench.

Duran was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park in the summer and was reportedly a target for West Ham. However, Villa were reluctant to part with their second-choice striker ahead of a busy season.

Man City have yet to confirm any January signings but are expected to finalise an agreement for Khusanov’s arrival soon, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal for the promising centre-back is ‘almost done’.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 7 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 85 Minutes played 976

