Manchester City could be given a massive boost in keeping Bernardo Silva, although it may hinge on a key development at the club, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese gem, who has played 308 games for his current employers, was omitted from their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Sevilla but will certainly have a massive part to play this season.

Manchester City news – Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo

Silva’s future at the treble-winners has been the talk of the town at the Etihad this summer as Pep Guardiola prepared his 2023/24 squad after being successful on multiple fronts last time out.

90min recently reported that Barcelona were working behind the scenes to sign the highly rated ace and had even made initial contact with City, while the report also claimed defender Joao Cancelo was of interest, too.

Per The Times, the Portugal midfield playmaker is in line to prolong his stay at the club and would expect a pay rise on his current £150,000 per week terms.

In turn, the Blaugrana are ‘going all in’ for Cancelo but are first tasked with offloading at least two players to fund a move for the former Juventus full-back, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Now, transfer insider Jones has claimed that Barcelona’s interest in Cancelo could benefit the reigning Champions League holders.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester City and Bernardo Silva?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I don’t think Manchester City could afford to let Bernardo Silva leave now. I don’t think they’ve got any intention to, so it’s quite helpful that Barcelona have gone down this route of Joao Cancelo instead.

“Barcelona are actually crying out for a right-back, you’ve got Ronald Araujo playing there, and they’re just lacking something in that area of the pitch. To be fair, Cancelo would go a long way to fixing that, so I can understand why they’re looking to get that deal done.

“And it’ll be a massive win for Man City really if that is to happen because there is no future for Cancelo in this Man City set up, and it means they get to keep Bernardo Silva, who could have a big season ahead of him.”

What next for Manchester City?

City squared up against Burnley on the opening Premier League weekend and came out 3–0 victors, though Kevin De Bruyne’s injury overshadowed the result.

Now, Sky Sports have claimed that the Belgian midfielder could be out of action for up to four months and may need hamstring surgery, which - understandably - has dampened the mood in the Etihad camp.

When asked who will replace him, Pep Guardiola said (via talkSPORT): “Another one is coming in.”

One player who has been heavily linked with a switch to City is West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta and the Hammers have slapped a £85m price tag on his head, according to The Telegraph.

MailOnline reported that the Manchester-based outfit previously had a proposal worth £70m snubbed by David Moyes, though they are preparing to up the ante with an improved offer.

Paqueta, who joined the Premier League side from Lyon for a club record £50m fee, still has four years on his London Stadium contract, which means City may have to pay over the odds to acquire the Brazilian’s signature.