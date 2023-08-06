Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte is likely to leave the club this summer, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealing to GIVEMESPORT how a move to Saudi Arabia might materialise.

Laporte has been pushed down the pecking order following City's expected capture of Josko Gvardiol, with the Spanish international keen to secure a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

After weeks of painstaking negotiations, it looks as if Gvardiol is just one step away from being confirmed a City player.

As per reports, City have agreed a £77 million move for the Croatian defender, with RB Leipzig having eventually shifted on their £85 million asking price.

City won't be required to pay any add-ons for the centre-back, who should complete his medical with the treble-winners by the end of the week.

Unsurprsingly, the Gvardiol deal has opened a number of possibilities for current City players, with Pep Guardiola expected to reshuffle his squad even further.

Given Nathan Ake has just signed a new contract with the Manchester-based outfit, it's clear Laporte is considered the makeweight in the City backline, with a transfer away from the Etihad Stadium edging closer.

It's reported by BBC Sport that Gvardiol's arrival is likely to rubber-stamp Laporte's exit, but questions over who he will join are still up in the air.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Aymeric Laporte and Manchester City?

When asked about Laporte's future, Italian journalist Galetti admitted that he would be 'open' to joining a Saudi Arabian club this summer.

On the former Athletic Club defender, Galetti said: “Al-Nassr in fact that have targeted the City centre back as a possible new reinforcement. At the moment the team of Cristiano Ronaldo are in talks with Marquinhos.

"However, after two offers were refused by Paris Saint-Germain, they are also exploring other options.

"If also the third bid from Al-Nassr is rejected by PSG, they are ready to speed up talks with Laport.

"He has already confirmed that he is open to evaluating any proposal from a Saudi club and would appreciate the destination in the event of an offer considered suitable.”

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

While City may have already replaced Laporte before he's even left the club, the same cannot be said about Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian attacker joined Saudi side Al-Ahli as part of a £30 million deal last month, but City are still considering whether to sign a replacement.

It's suggested in report by The Athletic that Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is attracting interest from the City hierarchy, with the French under-21 international set to command a fee in the region of £50 million.

Elsewhere, Bradley Barcola has also emerged as a potential option, with 90min reporting the Lyon wide-man is on the list of potential Mahrez alternatives.

The same report name-drops Barcola's teammate Rayan Cherki and Celta Vigo man Gabri Veiga as two other options for the current European champions.

Whereas, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Jeremy Doku is another name being considered.