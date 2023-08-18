Manchester City target Jeremy Doku has ‘unbelievable potential’, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he’s surprised the young winger is being considered

With Riyad Mahrez moving on to pastures now, it’s no surprise to see City in the market for a new wide player.

Manchester City transfer news – Latest

Mahrez completed a move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the window, and a lack of natural options in this position could force Pep Guardiola’s hand this summer.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have been utilised on the right-hand side of attack at times, but there’s an argument to say it’s not their most comfortable position.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Manchester City will push to sign Rennes forward Doku this summer.

The Belgian talent is reportedly keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium, and is currently top of their shortlist on the right wing.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists during his time at Rennes, whilst already playing 91 times for the French club, as per Transfermarkt.

Although Doku has been impressive during his time at Rennes, he’s hardly the finished product, and it would be a surprise if he comes straight into the City side and becomes a regular starter.

Now, journalist Jones has provided his view on the potential signing of Doku for Man City, and explained why it’s come as a bit of a shock to him.

What has Dean Jones said about Man City and Doku?

Jones has suggested that although Doku has a lot of potential and ability, it’s a surprise to see Man City considering him so early in his career.

The journalist adds that being available at a reasonable price might make the deal a little more intriguing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I guess similarly to Lucas Paqueta, I'm surprised that Man City are considering this as a top option at this early stage in his career. Doku has got unbelievable potential and ability, but I probably didn't see him making a move like this so soon.

“He does always get me excited though when I watch him play. He's capable of really special things and is available at a very reasonable price as well, and that makes the deal potentially even more intriguing."

What’s next for Man City?

Although Doku appears to be the top target for Guardiola and his recruitment team, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed their four-man shortlist to replace Mahrez.

Galetti has named Doku, Raphinha, Michael Olise, and Nico Williams as the quartet who City now have their eye on, whilst also confirming Doku as their main option.

As Jones alluded to, West Ham United midfielder Paqueta could be on his way to the Etihad, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming to GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian is willing to try and force a move to the Manchester club.

It could be an exciting end to the transfer window for Man City fans.