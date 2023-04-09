Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has been pushed down the pecking order by his in-form teammates, says journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Spanish defender has endured his toughest season in Manchester to date, with O’Rourke claiming that both Akanji and Dias are now ahead of him in Guardiola’s eyes.

Man City news – Aymeric Laporte

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao at the beginning of 2018, for a then-club-record transfer fee of £57 million, according to BBC Sport.

He contributed little to Man City’s infamous ‘Centurions’ campaign but quickly established himself as an elite defender that would kick on in the following season.

Due to his limited minutes under boss Pep Guardiola, 90min has reported that some of Europe’s elite clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and PSG are pushing to sign Man City’s wantaway defender.

Football Transfers have also claimed that the North Londoners are looking to sort their backline out by bringing in the experienced Laporte, who has featured 171 times for the Citizens.

What Pete O’Rourke has said about Aymeric Laporte?

O’Rourke says that Laporte is now playing second or third fiddle considering his game time has taken a bit of a knock this season.

He said: “It’s been a difficult season for Laporte, injuries and maybe form has seen him not play as many games as he would have wanted.

“Akanji’s come in from Dortmund and had a major impact in that Manchester City defence. He’s been one of the first names on the team sheet for Pep Guardiola and now Ruben Dias is back fit, it has pushed him [Laporte] down the pecking order.”

Should Aymeric Laporte reconsider his future at Man City?

There’s no doubt that Laporte is one of the best centre-backs in football and that any club would be grateful for his services.

You’re always susceptible to rotation when you play for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola has an array of talent at his disposal. Laporte should bear that in mind when assessing his future.

Despite only playing seven times in the Premier League this term, Laporte boasts a rating of 6.94, according to Sofascore.

In his finest season under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship, Laporte racked up 35 domestic appearances and made 1.8 clearances per game, which was the second-highest average amongst his Man City teammates, according to WhoScored.

While things have taken a swift turn for Laporte, who earns £120k-a-week at the club according to Spotrac, Guardiola should make an informed decision before letting him leave.