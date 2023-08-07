Manchester City's reported interest in target Jeremy Doku is raising eyebrows for one key reason, journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Riyad Mahrez departed City after a successful five-year stint earlier in the window, with the Premier League champions now exploring potential replacements.

Manchester City transfer news - Jeremy Doku

Having lost their first competitive outing against Arsenal in the Community Shield over the weekend, questions about City's prospects this season are starting to grow.

The Blues have lost two key members of their first-team squad, with captain Ilkay Gundogan departing for Barcelona on a free transfer, whereas Mahrez joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli as part of a £30 million deal.

Pep Guardiola's side are said to be exploring potential replacements, with The Athletic reporting last week that Michael Olise was one name being considered.

The Crystal Palace attacker has impressed since moving to the Premier League, but any move could be halted due to the French under-21 international currently recovering from a hamstring tear.

Elsewhere, Kaoru Mitoma is also said to be attracting interest from the treble-winners, with Brighton & Hove Albion tipped to receive a £50 million offer from the Manchester outfit.

While it can be argued those two players fit the Guardiola mould, a surprise name is also included on the list of City targets, with Fabrizio Romano reporting Doku could be signed as a Mahrez replacement this summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Jeremy Doku and Manchester City?

When asked about the Belgian joining the reigning European champions, Daily Express journalist Taylor told GIVEMESPORT:

“I was quite surprised to see that to be honest, because Doku is undoubtedly a good player and an exciting talent. But to me, Mahrez is one of the most underappreciated players, certainly in my lifetime in the Premier League.

"The technical quality he possessed, and what he didn't have in speed, the close control was unmatched really.

"Doku isn't really that kind of player, he’s more of a raw speedy dribbler and someone who can beat a man with ease, which is obviously something Mahrez could do, but he's got pace.

"City’s style is very technical, it's not so much counter-attacking football. If Doku was linked with Liverpool, I would see that as more realistic. Whereas City are a possession-based side that likes to dominate the ball and if they are interested, then there is obviously something they've seen in him that they feel could work, so who am I to judge?

"But I would say as a Mahrez replacement directly, I would be surprised if that was the case.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

While doubts over reported targets remain, there is a growing expectation that players will be heading out of the Etihad Stadium door before next month's deadline.

One man almost certain to depart the club is Joao Cancelo, who was absent for Sunday's Community Shield clash after returning home to see his family.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo had been in talks with Barcelona over a potential move, with Xavi said to be keen on the Portuguese international.

Elsewhere, Galetti also told GIVEMESPORT that Aymeric Laporte was attracting transfer interest, this time from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

City recently penned a £77 million move for left-sided defender Josko Gvardiol, with suggestions Laporte could be sold this summer as a result.