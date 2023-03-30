Manchester City don't regret selling Romeo Lavia to Southampton, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has really impressed at St Mary's this season and is being linked with a return to the Etihad; nevertheless, Jones doesn't think City are kicking themselves over letting him go.

Man City transfer news — Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, City are keeping tabs on Lavia ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same outlet states that the Citizens have a £40m buy-back clause, though that doesn't become active until the summer of 2024.

They're not the only Premier League club interested in the 19-year-old, though, with Chelsea also thought to be keen on him.

In February, journalist Simon Phillips informed GIVEMESPORT that the Blues had been in contact with Lavia's agent over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

What has Dean Jones said about Romeo Lavia and Man City?

Jones doesn't think City are losing sleep over Lavia's departure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Because of the level that City play at, I'm not sure that they necessarily will regret the sale of Lavia. He's still a teenager and, while he's definitely good enough technically to play for Manchester City, I doubt they're worried about it at the moment."

Was selling Romeo Lavia a mistake?

City being interested in re-signing Lavia doesn't necessarily mean selling him was a mistake. At present, they obviously have some really good midfield options, including the likes of Rodri and Ilkay Gündoğan.

Things have not gone to plan for him at the Etihad, but the Premier League champions also bought Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United last summer.

When you consider all of the above, Pep Guardiola probably couldn't guarantee Lavia game time, so selling him with a buy-back clause made a lot of sense.

He's now playing regularly at Southampton and thriving there. The Belgian completed the full 90 minutes in the Saints' 3-3 draw with Tottenham just before the international break, making 61 accurate passes on the day. Only James Ward-Prowse made more (67), according to WhoScored.

It's quite clear that Lavia is developing well, and City can re-sign him for £40m next summer or bid the same amount before then. Given that Southampton may have to sell their player eventually because of City's buy-back clause, it's not impossible that they just decide to cash in on him now, especially if they go on to get relegated.

All in all, then, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Premier League champions weren't crying about Lavia's departure.