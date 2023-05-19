Erling Haaland has made no secret of his love of video games, but now he appears to have revealed the one game he was too 'embarrassed' to admit he played.

The Manchester City star has enjoyed an incredible first season in English football and is arguably the best striker in the world at the moment.

Indeed, the Norwegian has already broken the record for the most goals ever in a Premier League season – scoring 36 times in just 33 games.

Haaland has a remarkable 52 goals in all competitions so far and with a maximum of four games to go, he could end up getting close to 60.

But away from being a lethal goal scorer, the forward likes to play video games in his downtime.

A jubilant Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 35th goal of the Premier League campaign - an outright record for a single season. Vs. West Ham, 2023

Indeed, after Man City's win over West Ham, Haaland was asked what he'd do to relax.

“I will go home now and play some video games, eat something, and then sleep," he stressed.

After being pushed by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones on what games he enjoys, Haaland declined to comment.

“I cannot say it’s too embarrassing," he emphasised.

VIDEO: Haaland jokes about his video game interests

Haaland shares which video game he plays

However, the Norwegian has now taken to Instagram and shared a story of himself playing the hit game Minecraft, along with the caption "#squad".

Official: "@ErlingHaaland plays Minecraft," tweeted one Man City news account.

The striker also shared a tweet on his story comparing his attire in real life to that of possible clothing options in the game.

It's unclear exactly whether Minecraft is the game Haaland didn't want to admit he played, but either way, he should have no reason to feel ashamed.

In fact, Minecraft is actually the best-selling video game of all time – meaning plenty of people clearly share Haaland's interest in playing it.

Man City on course for treble

While Haaland can certainly afford to enjoy himself on Minecraft for now, his season with Man City is not done yet.

Pep Guardiola's team are still on course for a remarkable treble and can wrap up the Premier League title this weekend if they beat Chelsea.

The Citizens also play Inter in the Champions League final and Manchester United in the FA Cup final.