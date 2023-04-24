Manchester City's Erling Haaland would "love to" break the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season against title rivals Arsenal, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Haaland has been in scintillating form for City all season and the striker now needs just one more goal to move above Mohamed Salah as the outright record holder.

Manchester City news - Erling Haaland

While he arrived amid much fanfare as part of a £51 million deal, few could've imagined the impact Haaland has had at City, with the marksman now on course to break the goals record in the Premier League.

It's easy to forget this is still Haaland's first season in English football, as the Norwegian currently boasts an astronomical 48 goals from 42 appearances so far (Transfermakrt).

Despite some concerns that the ex-Borussia Dortmund man wouldn't suit Pep Guardiola's style of play, the 22-year-old has already managed to take his game to another level, breaking records after records along the way.

In February, Haaland became just the third player ever to net five goals in a single Champions League match, achieving the feat behind Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano.

Haaland has already broken the number of goals in a single season for any Premier League player across all competitions and now the forward sits on the brink of yet another impressive accolade.

What has Dean Jones said about Haaland?

When quizzed on Haaland's chances of breaking the Premier League goals record against Arsenal in mid-week, journalist Jones told GIVEMEPSORT that it would be something he's thinking about.

On Haaland's exploits for City, Jones said: "He would love to break it on such an occasion, I'm sure. This is a man that lives to break records. What he is achieving is insane.

"It would rub salt into Arsenal wounds if City can beat them, and he gets the goals record in the same day. I don't think many people are going to bet against that happening either.”

What's next for Haaland and City?

After Arsenal's recent wobbles, Haaland and City now welcome the Gunners to the Etihad Stadium knowing a victory will put the Premier League title back in their hands.

Wednesday's title decider comes amid City's pursuit to land a league, cup and Champions League treble, with the Blues currently looking strong on three different fronts.

Following the visit of Arsenal, it's a trip down to the capital for Guardiola and Co., with Fulham the weekend opponents for City in the league.

Following that, Premier League matches against relegation candidates West Ham United and Leeds United proceed the first leg of City's crunch Champions League semi-final against reigning champions and record holders Real Madrid.