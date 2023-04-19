Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will 'score at least a goal a game' between now and the end of the season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been in a blistering run of form across 2022/23 and will hope to finish this term with a flourish as the Citizens hunt a historic Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Manchester City latest news - Erling Haaland

Haaland has been an extraordinary presence in the Manchester City frontline this campaign, netting 47 goals and laying on another six assists in 50 appearances in all competitions before the Citizens' Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Bayern Munich, as per Transfermarkt.

Unsurprisingly, this glut of goals has prompted Manchester City to start talks over a new contract for Haaland, as per The Athletic, in an attempt to tie his long-term future to the reigning Premier League champions.

The report states that the fresh terms would remove any kickback from a release clause of £150 million inserted into his deal at Manchester City when he joined for £51 million from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

It is thought that the clause was removed when Pep Guardiola extended his contract at the Etihad back in November; however, it is unclear whether it could reactivate at a later date.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Erling Haaland?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks there are plenty more goals to come from Haaland before the season concludes.

Taylor told GMS: "City are scoring bundles of goals; they're playing so well at the moment. I feel like he'll score at least a goal a game. I'm not sure what the maths is with the Champions League, which probably makes it 12 games left and with the FA Cup, maybe more, 14, so we have to wait and see."

Can Erling Haaland keep his phenomenal goalscoring record up this season?

He probably will if we're being honest. Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, few players have entered the top flight of English football and managed to score at the sheer rate that Haaland has since he pitched up at the Etihad.

As per The Sporting News, the 22-year-old needs just three more strikes to achieve having scored the most goals in a Premier League season outright, something you would imagine he will obliterate, seeing as Manchester City still have eight fixtures to complete as they chase title glory.

If Haaland continues to be ruthless in front of the target, he could be set for a special end to the campaign both collectively with his teammates and personally.