Highlights Jeremie Frimpong is a rising star sought after by top clubs like City, Real Madrid, and Arsenal.

Frimpong, a shining full-back, could be City's long-term replacement for Walker at a lower price than his market value.

Frimpong's early ties to City's academy and interest in playing for Guardiola make him a likely signing, with 14 goals and 12 assists this season.

Jeremie Frimpong is one of Europe's most sought-after players at the moment amid his meteoric rise at Bayer Leverkusen, with the speedy Dutchman on the coattails of elite clubs around Europe - and with Manchester City reportedly in the hunt for his services, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal could be done with City looking at a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Frimpong moved to Leverkusen back in 2021 after bursting onto the scene at Celtic, and whilst his development was rising naturally at the BayArena, Xabi Alonso's appointment has massively excelled his talents - with Frimpong being named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season twice in a row. He is one of the shining full-backs in one of the best young teams on the continent and naturally reports have flown in tipping him with a move.

Jeremie Frimpong: Transfer Latest

The Dutchman is one of the hottest names on the transfer market

City brought Frimpong, described as 'incredible' by Kyle Walker, into their academy as a nine-year-old, but whilst he was a youngster on the books at the Etihad Stadium, first-team football was a long way off the cards for the Dutchman, where he joined Celtic as an 18-year-old.

That hasn't stopped reports of a potential move to City, however. A report from German outlet BILD suggested earlier in the month that Frimpong's £35million release clause has opened the eyes of many clubs around the continent, namely Real Madrid, Arsenal and City, to his availability - and City could look to take advantage of his low-priced fee with a move to integrating him as first-choice right-back for years to come.

Jones: Frimpong 'An Obvious Fit' for Manchester City

The youngster grew up in the academy at City

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Frimpong's development through the City ranks as a youngster could give them a boost in the race for his signature - with keenness of playing for Pep Guardiola being the cherry on the icing on the cake that could tempt him back to the north west. He said:

“He’s such an obvious fit ,and clearly City are identifying players for the next couple of years as players like Kyle Walker will start to be fazed out. "I think it helps that Frimpong was in the youth set-up early in his playing days and I think his fearlessness and attitude to the game could make him a good signing. It’s early days at the moment, the interest is there but they have not totally committed to going for him. "I’m told he would fancy being back in the Premier League though, so if that’s the case he’s hardly going to turn down the chance to play for Guardiola. It might be just about the only step up from playing for Xabi Alonso at the moment.”

Jeremie Frimpong's Bundesliga statistics - Bayer Leverkusen ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 4th Assists 7 =4th Shots per game 1.8 6th Minutes 2,265 6th Key Passes per game 1.5 4th Match rating 7.08 8th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

Frimpong Would Be Ideal as a Walker Replacement

The Dutchman has all the attributes to succeed at City

14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions is a superb tally for any player, let alone a right-wing-back in a 3-4-3 system - but Frimpong has shone above and beyond this campaign to mark himself as one of the world's best youngsters.

Electrifying pace, technical with the ball and being more than adept defensively makes him a coveted talent for most teams, and with Walker getting on in terms of his age, it does seem like the natural successor to his right-back role is Frimpong.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frimpong has already featured in 191 first-team games in his career, a superb tally at the age of 23.

Whether City make a move is yet to be seen, but at £35million, there aren't many better options on the market for the club to take.

