Manchester City and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Lille shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier, whose impressive efforts helped the Ligue 1 club stun Real Madrid in the Champions League, according to TBR Football.

One of the most promising goalkeepers on the continent, Chevalier played a crucial role in Lille claiming a notable victory on Wednesday night, a narrow 1-0 win against Los Blancos, and earned praise from his boss Bruno Genesio for a ‘quality’ display after making five saves and preventing a staggering 1.99 expected goals from going in.

According to the report, Chevalier’s recent performances for Lille have captured the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs, with both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain now pondering a bid for the impressive Frenchman, and Newcastle also showing interest in his services.

Pep Guardiola’s side have had the 22-year-old on their shortlist for an extended period and have been closely monitoring his performances in goal for the past 12 months, having identified him as a potential successor to reliable shot-stopper Ederson.

Chevalier Watched by Premier League Duo

Man City and Newcastle among interested

According to TBR Football, Manchester City have earmarked Chevalier alongside several other candidates eyed as long-term options in goal, including Roma’s Mile Svilar and Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson, amid doubts over Ederson’s future at the club.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium in January and was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the summer.

Eventually, the 31-year-old opted to prolong his stay in Manchester for another season, but he could soon push Manchester City further in their search for a new goalkeeper if he decides to leave in 2025.

Lucas Chevalier's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 12 Goals conceded 13 Clean sheets 5 Minutes played 1,110

Under contract at Lille until 2027, Chevalier’s deal leaves the Ligue 1 side in a strong negotiating position for at least the next two transfer windows, meaning interested Premier League clubs may have to pay a considerable fee to lure the Frenchman to England.

The 22-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Lille’s academy, has been a key part of the club’s success over the past two seasons, amassing 91 senior appearances and keeping 36 clean sheets.

Sky Blues Hoping to Sell Phillips in Summer

Midfielder is currently on loan with Ipswich

Manchester City have put plans in place to sanction Kalvin Phillips’ permanent departure from the Etihad Stadium when he returns from his loan at Ipswich Town next year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Premier League champions are hoping to finally offload the England international on a permanent deal and remove his £150,000-per-week contract from their wage bill.

The 28-year-old, who is contracted to Man City until 2028, has been limited to just six starts in all competitions during his time with the Sky Blues, amassing a total of 914 minutes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.