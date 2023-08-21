Manchester City are nearing a deal with Barcelona for Joao Cancelo and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT how close a move is to being completed.

Cancelo has wanted out of City all summer, with a La Liga switch now looking like the most likely outcome for the Portuguese star.

Manchester City transfer news - Joao Cancelo

While performances may not have been up to their usual lofty standards, it's been a pretty impressive start to the season for Pep Guardiola's side.

Victory against Newcastle United on Saturday capped off a successful eight-day spell for the Blues, who began their Premier League campaign with a win against Burnley last weekend, before adding the UEFA Super Cup to their growing trophy collection against Sevilla in the week.

Without a midweek fixture to prepare for this time around, the City players will be granted some much-needed rest, but away from the playing field, it still promises to be a busy seven days for the club.

With their business far from finished, it's expected a number of incomings and outgoings will be sanctioned before next month's deadline day.

One of the names heavily linked with a departure is Cancelo, who less than 12 months ago was earning plaudits for being the 'best fullback in the world'.

But now, an Etihad Stadium exit is looming large for the former Juventus man, with Romano telling his 18.3 million Twitter followers last week that a move to Barcelona was edging closer.

And the reliable reporter revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT what now needs to happen for the deal to be completed.

Joao Cancelo Career Stats Appearances 381 Goals 18 Assists 64 Yellow cards 81 Red cards 7

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Joao Cancelo and Manchester City?

When quizzed on the likely future of the fullback, Romano admitted Barcelona have held a long-time interest in Cancelo's services, while hinting a deal could be confirmed in the coming days.

On the 29-year-old, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Cancelo is not in City's plans and he hasn’t been since the beginning of the summer when they decided to put him on the market.

“So Barcelona are the big favourites, absolutely. Right after selling Ousmane Dembele internally in Barcelona they started to discuss the possibility to invest part of that money to bid again for Cancelo.

“Barcelona will bid again and it’s going to be a bid for a loan deal with a buy option.

“This is the discussion, City were hoping for different conditions because they wanted a permanent transfer, so they need some time to structure this deal.”

What's next for Manchester City this summer?

As alluded to, City are also expecting to add to their roster before September 1st, with Romano again revealing who their priority target is via Twitter.

The Italian journalist claims that the treble-winners have submitted a verbal offer in the region of £50 million for talented winger Jeremy Doku.

Stade Rennes manager Bruno Genesio admitted that interest in Doku was growing after the Belgian starlet was left out of the starting-11 for the Ligue 1 outfit's weekend fixture.

It remains to be seen whether City can wrap a deal up for the forward, not least because they face competition from fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United, as per The Guardian.