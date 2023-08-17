Manchester City’s hopes of retaining Bernardo Silva have been given a huge boost as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT of the latest update.

The 82-cap Portugal international played an impressive 55 times during their iconic 2022/23 treble-winning campaign and was undoubtedly one of Pep Guardiola’s shining stars.

Manchester City transfer news – Bernardo Silva

According to ESPN, Silva is set to snub both Barelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while The Times claim that fresh terms have been presented to the midfielder as the Manchester-based outfit hope to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

After already losing Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez to Barcelona and Al-Ahli respectively, the English heavyweights cannot lose Silva too, and will be keen to prolong his stay at the club.

At the front end of August, it was reported that he was desperate to join Barça, but it was the Spanish club's financial constraints that have hindered a deal from materialising.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé is ‘pushing’ his club, PSG, to sign Silva, with the centre-forward keen to reunite with his former Monaco teammate, according to Manchester Evening News.

Concerns over Silva's future in Manchester have been raised, however, as he has not been included in the 22-man travelling squad for City’s UEFA Super Cup meeting with Sevilla, per BBC Sport.

Silva, who has plundered 55 goals and 59 assists in 308 games for his current employers, has two years remaining on his £150,000 per week deal but could still call the curtain on his Premier League days this summer.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester City and Bernardo Silva?

On the gifted 29-year-old, the transfer specialist claimed that a fresh contract on the blue side of Manchester is now ‘just a matter of time’.

The two main parties interested in the Portuguese star’s signature, PSG and Barcelona, have been told that the player will stay put amid all the links of a move away.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: “Yeah, I see Bernardo Silva signing a new contract at Manchester City. I said two weeks ago that Man City communicated in a very clear way to both PSG, because PSG spent two months trying to sign Bernardo Silva, and Barcelona as they told them no way, no chance to discuss as the player will stay here. And then they started to discuss the new contract with Bernardo, so I think this is just a matter of time.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Manchester City?

With Kevin De Bruyne now out of action for three to four months, according to MailOnline, City are expected to ramp up their pursuit of West Ham United ace Lucas Paqueta by submitting a fresh offer, per Football Insider.

Just recently, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Paqueta, who recorded 12 goal involvements across all competitions last campaign, could bring ‘something special’ to Guardiola’s team in the absence of De Bruyne.

According to Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Guardiola's City have already lodged a proposal of £70m, though talkSPORT claim an extra £25m will be needed to lure him away from the London Stadium.

Losing someone of De Bruyne’s stature so early on in the season is enough to worry Guardiola about how his team - especially Erling Haaland – will fare without their ever-present magician.