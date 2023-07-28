Manchester City will face competition from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for the signature for Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise as Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT the top flight duo are both interested in the Frenchman.

Olise is currently not partaking in Palace’s pre-season regime due to a long-term injury and is likely to miss the start of the 2023/24 season.

Michael Olise news – Manchester City

The Athletic reported that Olise could be out of action for a prolonged three-month period after tearing his hamstring during the Under-21 European Championship.

Following a collision during France’s contest against Norway, he was substituted and now fans of the Selhurst Park outfit are fearing the worst. And so they should as manager Roy Hodgson has issued an update on their forward man, expecting him to miss the start of the new campaign.

His unfortunate injury woes, however, has not stopped the likes of Pep Guardiola’s City – alongside Chelsea – from making their interest in the youngster known.

However, according to French publication RMC Sport (via MailOnline), Chelsea have made an opening proposal of £39m, which is £4m higher than his release clause, in order to fend off City.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Michael Olise and Manchester City?

On the talented 21-year-old, Romano said that both clubs are interested and are currently monitoring his situation regarding his injury.

However, the reputable journalist insisted he was unaware of any bids.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, both clubs are interested at the moment. I’m not aware of any official bid, honestly. I am told there is an interest from Chelsea and interest from Manchester City. Both clubs are following the player and they are both waiting to understand how long it takes before we can see Olise again on the pitch because he picked up any injury in June and so both clubs want to be informed on the schedule to see the player back on the pitch.”

What next for Manchester City?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern Munich are really pushing to sign City’s long-term right-back Kyle Walker.

Carlos Borges could also be West Ham United bound in order for Guardiola’s outfit to drive up profit margins as tall as possible before the window slams shut, according to Romano.

He took to Twitter to inform his followers that the London club are working to get a £14m deal done for the 19-year-old with the deal reportedly in its concluding stages.

Incoming the other direction looked to be the highly rated Josko Gvardiol, though City’s well-documented pursuit seems to have hit a slight stumbling block, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week.

The reporter claimed that all reports of agreed deals and medicals being done had little substance seeing as the European champions are unwilling to meet RB Leipzig’s £85 million asking price.

Even worse for Guardiola, the Bundesliga outfit are reluctant to budge on their hefty valuation, meaning discussions for now have been slowed down. Missing out on the young Croatian could be detrimental to their success next season, seeing as both Joao Cancelo and Walker’s respective futures at the club are up in the air.