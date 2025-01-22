Manchester City's woeful Champions League campaign continued on Wednesday night as they blew a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite early second half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland putting them comfortably ahead, Pep Guardiola's side collapsed and the Ligue 1 champions scored four consecutive goals to leave City dangerously close to missing out on qualification to the next round of the tournament.

It was a disappointing evening and a number of the squad failed to impress. One man in particular stood out for his disastrous performance in the second half and the club's supporters were quick to let their feelings be known on social media. City fans have had enough of Rico Lewis after their defeat.

Related Pep Guardiola's Dream Man City Starting 11 With Four January Signings Guardiola is looking to revamp the squad and his starting XI could end up looking very different.

Rico Lewis's Performance Against PSG

Fans have had enough

It wasn't a stellar night for anyone in Pep Guardiola's squad, but Lewis in particular had a very tough night. Having been brought on at half-time for Ruben Dias, he was put through his paces over the course of the second half. He lost possession on four occasions, he committed a couple of fouls and just couldn't get close to the PSG forwards. No one finished the game with a lower SofaScore rating than the full-back and City fans weren't afraid to air their grievances about him.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and said: "Rico Lewis has to wake up every day and feel like he’s won the lottery over and over again. He’s nowhere near it. I still feel like it’s a running joke to see how long they can keep him around." Another fan shared a similar sentiment and claimed Lewis would be fortunate to even be in the Championship soon, posting: "Rico Lewis will be lucky if he’s playing Championship football in two years he’s so far out of his depth in this team."

A third City fan accused Lewis of being the worst player to have ever been produced by the club. They posted: "Does Rico Lewis do anything?? This guy is the worst player to come out of the academy."

That wasn't the end, though. Another supporter actually accused Lewis of being cursed and said: "Rico Lewis is a curse. I won’t lie." Finally, one more City spectator posted: "You cannot convince me Rico Lewis is a real footballer."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 22/01/2025