Manchester City defender João Cancelo will find it "pretty hard" to win back supporters, fears journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The full-back is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and received a hostile reception when he returned to the Etihad for the first leg of his side's Champions League quarter-final tie.

Man City news — João Cancelo

Cancelo was booed by City supporters after coming on as a substitute in the Citizens' impressive 3-0 win against Thomas Tuchel's men.

The 28-year-old has been a success for Pep Guardiola's side since joining them from Juventus in a £60m deal back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport.

According to Transfermarkt, Cancelo has made 154 appearances, scored nine goals and provided 22 assists for City. During his time at the Etihad, he's won four major honours, including two Premier League titles.

Nevertheless, it's clear that the Portuguese player is not on City fans' good side right now.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about João Cancelo?

O'Rourke fears for Cancelo's long-term future at the City after his breakdown in relationship with the club's supporters.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It doesn't look good for long-term prospects, João Cancelo. I think many people were probably surprised that he was getting booed after his introduction off the bench.

"Once the fans turn on you, it's pretty hard to win them back as well and obviously Man City have coped in his absence quite well, with Nathan Ake stepping up at left-back and doing a really good job for Manchester City this season."

Should City look to keep hold of Joã​​​​​​​o Cancelo?

He's easily one of the best full-backs in the world, capable of playing on both flanks.

Going forward, he's been exceptional for the Citizens. As per WhoScored, Cancelo recorded seven assists in the Premier League last season, which is pretty good for a defender. He also completed 1.6 dribbles per top-flight game, the fourth-highest average in Guardiola's squad.

All in all, then, the Portugal international is a player City should probably try and retain. However, if he's unhappy there and wants to move on, then you'd expect him to get his wish.

Guardiola has shown that he isn't the kind of manager who forces players to stay, allowing the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to depart last summer. Given everything that's happened, it now wouldn't be a surprise to see Cancelo also leave the Etihad permanently.