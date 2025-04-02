Manchester City haven't had the easiest of seasons. They've been playing well below their usual standards so far, but the club's fans have deemed one star the 'answer to all their problems' after his incredible performance in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's men and kept them in the race for Champions League football. It was a solid performance from the side and numerous players impressed, but one man in particular stood out to supporters and they were quick to shower him with praise on social media.

Related How Much Money Man City Have Spent Fighting 115 Charges Man City have spent a huge amount of money in their legal battle with the Premier League.

City Fans Are Very Impressed With Nico O'Reilly

The youngster shone against the Foxes

While the entire team showed out against Leicester, Nico O'Reilly caught the eye of City fans and they were effusive in their praise of the youngster. He shone against the Foxes and contributed on both ends of the pitch. He was a defensive force, winning all but two of his ground duels and recording three clearances, one interception and a tackle. He was also impressive going forward and completed all three of his dribbles as well as making a key pass to cause Leicester problems.

It wasn't the first dominant performance from him, though. He came off the bench and turned things around for City against Bournemouth in the FA Cup at the weekend as well. Now, City fans have taken to social media to highlight how important he's become for the team. One supporter jumped on X (Twitter) and said: "The last 3 games Nico O’Reilly has been playing, we’ve played our best football. He is the answer to our problems," while another shared that sentiment and posted: "Nico O’Reilly, I cannot overstate how transformative this guy has been on our squad’s balance."

A third supporter highlighted the excellent work O'Reilly did against Leicester, stating: "Wow. Nico O’Reilly— just wow. He’s now making runs in behind, and with his height, physicality, and technical fundamentals, he’s more than capable of playing the centre-forward role. We’ve got an exceptionally versatile gem on our hands— a true tactical weapon."

Another fan simply posted: "Nico O’Reilly masterclass. Again," and a final fan called for the youngster to play against Manchester United, saying: "Nico O’Reilly must play against United. The guy is quality."

Just a couple of months ago, the prospect came close to joining Chelsea, before ultimately staying at the Etihad. City fans will be very grateful that he didn't end up leaving the club.

All statistics courtesy of