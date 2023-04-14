Manchester City’s pursuit of precious European success lives on, but their fans made a blundering error when coming up with new Champions League chant.

As much as the Manchester side have claimed that their Premier League three-peat is the most important, a Champions League victory wouldn’t go amiss.

Claimed as favourites to win, Pep Guardiola’s side placed one foot in the competition’s semi-final after a 3-0 drubbing over Bayern Munich.

Fans were left optimistic over their European opportunity, but maybe too optimistic as they managed to get a very specific detail about the final awfully wrong.

What were the Man City fans chanting?

“Istanbul, Istanbul, we are coming! Istanbul, Istanbul, I say. Istanbul, Istanbul, we are coming,” the supporters sung around the Etihad Stadium as they dismantled Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians.

“We are coming at the end of May.” the chant finished.

One problem here, though. The final is in June.

The date of this season’s final is on Saturday, 10 June 2023, instead of the usual month of May due to the winter World Cup delay.

The long trip from Manchester to Istanbul that is just the short 1680 miles so travelling supporters will want to get the date right if they secure a spot in this season’s final.

If those singing fans were to make the premature trip, dependent on the date, they would miss out on the thrilling drama set for the final day of the Premier League.

Not forgetting the FA Cup final, if they are to navigate through Sheffield United.

The fan reaction to Man City’s chant

In expected football fan fashion, supporters were quick to mock the City supporters for their crucial error, with one fan jokingly asking: “Have UEFA moved the final from June to May…”

“Very strange song or a fan base who boo the CL anthem and don’t want to win it,” one Twitter user stated, later adding: “Also isn’t the final in June.”

Fans also began to question City’s small club mentality, and that the sacred Champions League title isn’t for them.

Another simply asked: "'Does someone wanna tell them?"

One supporter replied: “Small club behaviour. Finals in June, maybe the European cup isn’t for everyone.”

A fourth pondered, “Arriving a bit early don’t you think lads?”

Another replied with no text and just the official date of the final as a way of bluntly mocking the chant.

You’d assume that they’ll be notified of the date change and not get on an early flight, but for those that embark on the May departure, there are worse cities than Istanbul to explore.

Man City’s chance at the domestic treble

Pep Guardiola’s high-flying outfit are on course to secure the domestic treble this campaign.

If they manage it, they will join their Manchester counterparts to become the second club in England to achieve the more than difficult challenge.

Having won the Premier League and the FA Cup previously, the European cup is the only cup they have yet failed to conquer.

Maybe, it’s their year.