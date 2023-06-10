Manchester City fans are being mocked for their fan zone in Istanbul ahead of the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola's are strong favourites against their Italian opponents as they look to win their first ever European Cup.

Victory would also see them complete an incredible treble having already landed the Premier League and FA Cup.

What a time to be a City fan.

However, their supporters are being mocked for the lack of atmosphere on show at their fan park in Turkey.

Footage has emerged of their official fan zone for fans to enjoy the atmosphere before making their way to the stadium - or those without tickets to watch the game.

But hours before the game, there didn't appear to be too much excitement among the fan base.

VIDEO: Man City's fan zone before Champions League final

Fans react to Man City's fan zone atmosphere

Not quite Liverpool's fan zone in Madrid hours before their 2019 Champions League final...

Guardiola: It's a 'dream' to win the Champions League

If Guardiola manages to finally win the Champions League with City, many believe he will be elevated among the best managers in football history - if he isn't already.

And the Spaniard admitted that it's a 'dream' and an 'obsession' to do just that

"It is absolutely a dream," he said. "It is about obsession and desire. Obsession is a positive word."

When asked how he's managed to be so successful as a boss, he honestly said that it's because of the likes of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

"The secret?" he asked. "Have good players. Have Messi in the past. Have Haaland now. That’s the reason for my success. I’m not joking. It is the truth. And, perhaps, to let them feel that alone, they cannot do it."

But Guardiola is aware that Inter will make life difficult for his side.

"The Italian team is at 0-0 and they think they are winning but they are not winning," he said. "We are 0-0 and we think we are losing."

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias thinks City must remember it's a Champions League final.

"The biggest mistake would be to forget that this is a final," Dias said. "In my mind, there are no favourites. But you can see the character of a team when you get to these stages. You can see if a team shows up or starts hiding and this team steps up every time."