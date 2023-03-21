Manchester City are one of the best football teams on the planet.

The Citizens have enjoyed some extraordinary success in recent years.

They have been by far the most successful club in English football over the past decade.

However, despite their success on the pitch, their fan base takes a lot of flak from rival fans.

And City fans are being mocked once again on social media after footage has emerged a chant they sing at matches.

Man City fans mocked for chant

The chant which is being mocked by rival fans is sung to the chant of 'Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere' and goes as follows: “Something’s happening, happening to me.

“Spent all my money on d**** and City. Awoo. I wanna follow you everywhere. Awoo. I wanna follow you everywhere. Du-du-du-du-du-du-du.”

Rival fans are not impressed with the chant and have made their feelings clear on social media. View some reaction below...

Fans react

@salahudeen2003_ wrote: "This might be the worst chant I’ve heard."

"Glad this is getting the hate it deserves," Man City fan @CW9_MCFC said.

@MihaylovM7 commented: "LOOOOOOOOOOL I’ve seen better chants at my local Sunday league".

@RoddyJack said: "Without doubt the worst chant I've ever heard that".

"That’s actually beyond embarrassing," @IufcIiam wrote.

While @Hendawgnum2 stated: "Christ almighty that’s bad".

How have Man City performed this season?

City have not been at their very best this campaign but are still in the hunt to win three trophies.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the Premier League and are eight points behind leaders, Arsenal.

City will have to keep winning and hope Arsenal slip up if they are to win their third consecutive Premier League title.

The Citizens are still in the FA Cup and will play Championship outfit Sheffield United in the semi-finals.

While they are also still in the Champions League and will face Bayern Munich in a heavyweight quarter-final clash.

City don't have a game for a few weeks due to the international break. They return to action on April 1 when they welcome fierce rivals Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium.