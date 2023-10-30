Highlights The Manchester United fans endured a humiliating defeat in the recent derby, leaving them feeling utterly miserable.

The away supporters of Manchester City celebrated a memorable Premier League victory, with Erling Haaland scoring twice.

The chant from the Manchester City fans, mocking Old Trafford's state and the Glazers' ownership, added insult to injury for the home fans.

Derby days mean so much to fans. Often the fear of losing is actually greater than any other feeling going into such fixtures. It affords supporters the opportunity to not only bask in the warmth of their own team's success but also revel in the schadenfreude of their biggest rivals' misery.

This weekend, the Manchester derby took place at Old Trafford and it was the away end who were treated to a Premier League afternoon to remember as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win. The Manchester United faithful, on the other hand, will be hoping to forget the scenes they witnessed on Sunday as their team was utterly humiliated.

Brilliant Haaland scores twice in Manchester City's derby day victory

Boyhood fan of the Red Devils Rasmus Hojlund was punished by VAR for a moment of madness as he grabbed hold of Rodri inside the box, thus allowing Erling Haaland to open the scoring from 12 yards. The prolific striker then made it 2-0 not long into the second half as he headed in from close range after a brilliant move allowed Bernardo Silva the space to cross to the unmarked Norwegian. Phil Foden then made it 3-0 in the 80th minute as the City away fans were left in a state of utter delirium, while United supporters headed for the exits.

Record vs Man United Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Erling Haaland 4 3 0 1 5 3

Pep Guardiola's men now sit second in the Premier League, just two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and level with Arsenal. Man United, however, are stuck all the way down eighth on 15 points after 10 games, having now won as many as they've lost (five) in the league this term.

On the pitch, the losing team looked lost and their players often cut rather frustrated figures. In one instance, Antony lashed out at Jeremy Doku, in an incident which was dubbed 'embarrassing' by Gary Neville. While Sofyan Amrabat clashed with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in another moment which underlined just how tense things were at times.

The pressure of the occasion seemed to get to the United squad and they were likely not helped by things going so wrong in front of their own supporters. On top of that, a brutal chant from the away end may have left some wishing they could march straight down the tunnel and into their dressing room.

At the very least, it certainly must have been painful for the home fans to listen to. The chant went: "Old Trafford is falling down. Ten Hag is a f****** clown. Glazers staying 10 more years. Man City are on the beers." You can listen to it in full below.

Glazers set to remain at Man United after takeover latest

The chant obviously references the fact that the stadium isn't in a great state right now having gone without significant reconstruction work in 17 years, as per The Athletic. On top of that, it also alludes to the latest takeover news, which is that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid with Ineos looks set to be accepted. This means the Glazers will hang around at Old Trafford for a little while longer – with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani withdrawing his offer to buy 100% of the club. All in all, it's safe to say it was a miserable afternoon for everyone involved with Man United and this song from the crowd just rubbed salt in the wounds.