The moment Manchester City fans found out that their side had won their first Champions League title has been captured.

The video shows cheers from the supporters, confetti being thrown, while many fans decided to film the moment on their mobile phones.

The treble winners beat Inter Milan 1-0 last night thanks to Rodri’s second-half strike to finally end their wait for a European Cup.

City fans have become accustomed to lifting silverware in recent seasons, which is perhaps why scenes in the video at the final whistle were a little subdued compared to what you might expect.

Video: Man City fans at full-time

"Seen a better atmosphere at a funeral," "I thought it was a cricket match for a minute," "That is how I celebrate a corner kick in a pre-season friendly," and "Seen the Mrs celebrate harder when I've taken the bins out" were just some reactions to the video.

Man City complete historic treble

Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title, before seeing off Manchester United in the FA Cup final last Saturday to set up the chance of replicating their Manchester rivals treble-winning season of 1998-99.

It was a match of few chances, but City will be thankful to goalkeeper Ederson for making a brilliant save late-on to deny Romelu Lukaku, when he looked destined to take the final to extra-time.

The moment was not lost on the players at full-time with a tearful Jack Grealish clearly emotional during his post-match interview with BT Sport.

It was a third Champions League title for boss Pep Guardiola, who won the trophy in 2009 and 2011 respectively with Barcelona, when his side beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United on both occasions.

He said: “Now is time to celebrate. I am looking forward to Monday afternoon in Manchester on our coach and three trophies [for a victory parade].

“People say I have to win trebles every season. I am a good manager, but no. I like this competition for the fact we won it, it is part of history and players will be remembered for the rest of their lives.

“But now give credit for the five Premier Leagues won in six years. It is important now that people don’t forget what we have done.

“Maybe they can create a museum so the fans can look at the trophies.”

Manchester City will now take part in the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup next season as Champions League winners.

But first their fans will be able to celebrate the achievement at an open-top bus parade in Manchester on Monday, which will pass through the city centre.

The club confirmed in a statement that a live stage show will then take place on Oxford Street.