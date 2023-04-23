Football supporters all crave success for their clubs.

For many clubs up and down the country that success never arrives, or when it does, it is fleeting. A season or two at their peak before injuries, the sale of key players, or the manager leaving derails the team.

For a few super clubs, they are able to enjoy trophies on a regular basis. A season without silverware is a devastating blow for their fan base.

Are Man City a victim of their own success?

Manchester City are a prime example of this as since Pep Guardiola became their manager back in 2016, they have only known success. His first season was the only trophyless season that City fans have endured in the six years he has been at the club.

Four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four League Cups have been won, only the Champions League has eluded Guardiola thus far.

This season they are still in the running for a historic treble, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, a feat only matched by their cross city rivals Manchester United.

This level of sustained success can leave a fan base complacent, and the atmosphere at games can suffer. This was an accusation levelled at Manchester United when they were at the height of their powers, with the crowd only able to rouse themselves for the big European nights.

Man City fans criticised for celebrations vs Sheffield United

Manchester City won comfortably against Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final thanks to a hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez, the first time a Manchester City player has done that at Wembley.

It isn’t the potential treble for City, or Mahrez’s three goals, however, that have been the talking points from the match, but the fans’ reaction to their opening goal.

Here is a clip that the FA put onto their Twitter account showing City fans' underwhelming reaction to Mahrez opening the scoring with a penalty.

Some cheers and celebrating down the back, but a polite round of applause from those at the front. The odd fist pump and the now mandatory, get your phone out and video others having a good time.

"More limbs in my kitchen when the toast pops up," "I’m not joking when I say this, I genuinely celebrate more when I score on FIFA," "Seen more celebrations at a night of bingo," "I react stronger than this when I get my clubcard vouchers through" and "There’s more filming the celebrations than celebrating" were just a few savage responses to the clip.

The Twitterverse has been letting the City fans know what they thought of it, not much of it complimentary. The downbeat celebrations for the opening goal, along with the empty seats in the stands, aren’t a fantastic look for City, particularly a week after they announced plans to expand the Etihad, adding another 7,000 seats to their capacity.

City fans won’t mind, however, the trophies will continue to roll in with Guardiola in charge, and they will celebrate in any way they want.