It has been a near-unfathomably difficult period for Manchester City and things just keep going from bad to worse. Their latest Premier League outing ended up as a 2-1 away defeat against Aston Villa.

The Villans took the lead in the first half thanks to Jhon Duran before a spectacular solo goal from Morgan Rogers essentially put the game to bed after the break. Phil Foden would pull one back for the away team but it wasn't enough to see Pep Guardiola's men come away with anything.

As such, City have now suffered an astonishing nine defeats in their past 12 games. This sort of form was impossible to conceive of going into the 2024/25 season but following the injury to Ballon d'Or winning midfielder Rodri, the reigning Premier League champions have completely collapsed.

Not used to seeing their team put out such abject performances, some Man City fans have started to turn on their players. While Kyle Walker has come in for heavy criticism of late, John Stones is the latest to feel the wrath.

Fans Want John Stones Sold

Injury issues are becoming too much of an issue

It was a difficult afternoon for the £250k-p/w defender who lasted just 45 minutes vs Aston Villa before coming off at half-time with his team trailing to the aforementioned Duran goal. As the stats show, Stones struggled to have much of a positive impact on the game defensively.

He finished the half without failing to make any clearances, blocked shots, interceptions, tackles or win any ground or aerial duels. Also, what the stats don't show is that he raced into the middle of the park and got caught out of possession during the build-up to the opening goal his team conceded.

Stones then didn't come out for the second half. However, it may not have just been his poor performance which influenced Guardiola's decision with the manager revealing post-game that Stones has actually suffered an injury.

Fitness problems have plagued the English defender all season – he has been able to start just four Premier League goals so far this season – and it seems as though City fans have had enough of his unreliability. They made their feelings known on social media.

Numerous fans took to X to simply say: "Sell." While others said as much in more detail:

"Been a great player for us but we can’t rely on him he’s always injured. Need to replace him but not sure who would buy him with his injury record."

Another added: "Love him, club legend but it’s time to go now along with 8 or 9 others." A third fan chipped in with: "End of the road for Stones."

While somebody else summed up the mood, writing: "I’m sorry, I love Stones but it’s about time we parted ways."

Stats via SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/24.