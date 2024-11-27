Following a night to forget for Manchester City as they surrendered a three-goal lead in the final 15 minutes of their Champions League clash with Feyenoord on Tuesday, one player in particular has caught a large chunk of the post-match flak.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a deflected Ilkay Gundogan strike put Pep Guardiola’s men in the driving seat to break their five-game winless streak, but a last-ditch capitulation saw them ship a total of three goals in the concluding 15 minutes on home soil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: City’s 3-3 draw with Feyenoord is the first time Guardiola has failed to win a game after sustaining a three-goal lead.

The match ended 3-3 after some suspect defending from the one-time Champions League winners, of which Josko Gvardiol was very much at the epicentre of. The club’s last win in all competitions was a 1-0 victory against Southampton in late October.

An underrated piece of the puzzle in east Manchester, the 22-year-old’s form, barring the odd game here and there, has been near impeccable since his career for the Premier League giants got underway – but fans are adamant that a break on the bench would be beneficial.

Gvardiol’s Mistake Encapsulates Youngster’s Poor Display

Croat's lack of concentration set up Feyenoord's first of the encounter

Widely considered to be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League right now, the Croat was initially signed as a central defender in the summer of 2023 – but his willingness to get forward, combined with Guardiola’s visionary thinking, has seen him deployed on the left more often than not.

Boasting a skillset and sense of maturity beyond his years, he’s often been the saviour in a porous back line, while also making the difference further forward.

In 2024/25 alone, the ex-RB Leipzig man – a 39-cap Croatia international – has registered three goals in 20 outings. But against Dutch side Feyenoord, the youngster flattered to deceive, both offensively and from a defensive perspective.

Forcing Guardiola to cut a frustrated figure in the dugout, with the Catalan's head firmly in his hands, the defender’s lowest moment came in the 75th minute when he essentially teed up Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa to score their first of the affair.

With the score poised at 3-0 in favour of the hosts, Rico Lewis’ cushioned header landed at the feet of an unpressured Gvardiol. In a moment of panic, the Dinamo Zagreb graduate lifted the ball in attempt to find Ederson and/or Manuel Akanji.

Moussa, quick to seize on Gvardiol’s sloppiness, picked up the loose ball, rounded Ederson and gave the visiting side a glimmer of hope, all thanks to a lapse in the 2002-born ace’s concentration. Watch the mistake below:

Since City’s Premier League defence got underway, perhaps thanks to the unavailability of 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and man mountain Ruben Dias, the reigning champions have failed to hit their regular heights.

To prevent further misery on the club's current state of affairs, especially after Guardiola put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension, fans are suggesting that giving Gvardiol a rest could be exactly what the doctor ordered amid a lack of composure on the turf.

Gvardiol's Stats vs Feyenoord Compared to City Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Overall Rating 6.16 9th Touches 87 3rd Key Passes 2 3th= Passing Accuracy (%) 80 11th Aerials Won 3 1st Tackles 2 2nd= Interceptions 2 1st=

Fans Suggest Gvardiol Needs Dropping for Upcoming Liverpool Test

‘If Dias is healthy, bench Gvardiol and shift Ake to LB’

With Gvardiol looking short of confidence in a defensive line struggling in the absence of Dias, one supporter has said that a rest from proceedings would do the youngster some good, especially with their season on a knife’s edge.

They wrote: “A bench will do good to Gvardiol at the moment. Makes big mistakes and looks short on confidence. The team looks fragile defensively, should have won regardless."

Another supporter said: “He’s a cracking player, but Gvardiol is making a lot of mistakes recently. If everyone was fully fit I reckon he'd be sat on the bench here and there (for his own good).

Suggesting that Gvardiol’s mistakes transcends their 3-3 draw with Feyenoord, one stated: “Gvardiol has 3 errors directly leading to a goal in 3 games and that's doing him a favour. You have to bench him for his own sake.

“For all his attributes in forward positions… Gvardiol has been a complete liability in defence this season. If we had anyone else, he should & would’ve been dropped.

Praying that Dias returns to action soon, another member of the Etihad Stadium faithful suggested moving Nathan Ake to the left-back berth in an attempt to give Gvardiol some much-needed time on the bench.

“If Dias is healthy, bench Gvardiol and shift Ake to LB. This is a nasty fail job.

"Gvardiol has been a disaster. He needs the bench." one fan said, as another stated that playing with one less player would suffice. “I think we need to drop Gvardiol for anyone currently. Play with 10 men instead."

Another insisted that dropping Gvardiol for their upcoming test against table-topping Liverpool is the best course of action if they are to finally splinter their winless curse, one final fan said: "Gvardiol needs to be dropped. He has made far too many mistakes lately."

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 27/11/24