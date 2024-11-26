Manchester City will return to Champions League action when they face off with Eredivisie giants Feyenoord on Tuesday night looking to put an end to their poor run of form.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions at the weekend as they were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham at home, while Brian Priske's side claimed a 3-0 win over Heerrenveen in their last outing and sit in fourth place in the table, eight points behind league leaders PSV.

Injuries, form and a busy schedule mean both managers could look to make changes to their lineups for this game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to start.

Man City Team News

Kovacic and Dias ruled out

Guardiola was able to welcome back several players from injury for the game against Tottenham, but he is still without some regulars for the upcoming clash with Feyenoord. Mateo Kovacic is ruled out for several weeks, while Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees. Ruben Dias has returned to training but is unlikely to start the game.

John Stones was taken off at half-time against Spurs but it's believed that was tactical rather than another injury setback, while Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes could return to the squad after missing the weekend defeat.

Manchester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Matheus Nunes Knock 26/11/2024 Jerermy Doku Thigh 26/11/2024 Ruben Dias Calf 1/12/2024 Mateo Kovacic Other 21/12/2024 Oscar Bobb Ankle 04/01/2025 Rodri Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Our four central defenders are not there, they're still not ready, ready, ready because they were injured. And our main player for these transitions, Rodri, is not there. "With four central defenders, I would put Manu [Akanji] and John [Stones] as holding midfielders, with Ruben [Dias] behind, with Nathan [Ake], with Josko [Gvardiol] - we would be stable. But we don't have it. "We have to play [Ilkay] Gundo - an attacking midfielder, our best guy to arrive in the box - he has to play holding midfielder, because the other holding midfielder is injured, it's [Mateo] Kova, another player who can do it."

Man City Predicted XI

De Bruyne to return to the team

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Nunes; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Man City Predicted Substitutes: Carson (GK), Ortega (GK), Wilson-Esbrand (DEF), Walker (DEF), Stones (DEF), Simpson-Pusey (DEF), Wright (MID), McAtee (MID), O'Reilly (MID), Savinho (FWD), Doku (FWD), B. Silva (FWD).

After the horror show at the weekend, Guardiola is likely to ring the changes with Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis moving into the defence in place of £100m duo Kyle Walker and John Stones. Matheus Nunes should return in midfield to help Ilkay Gundogan, while Kevin De Bruyne should finally return to the starting team behind Erling Haaland.

Feyenoord Team News

Key trio are major doubts

Feyenoord have been in good form this season and their most recent win came despite the fact they were without eight first-team stars against Heerenveen. Top striker Santiago Gimenez, first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow and key defender Quinten Timber were all major doubts through injury, but all have travelled to Manchester with the squad.

Hugo Bueno (unspecified), Jordan Lotomba (hamstring), Ayase Ueda (muscle), Ibrahim Osman (unspecified) and Quilindschy Hartman (knee) are all ruled out too, leaving Priske with some big decisions to make for the game. Calvin Stengs has also stayed in the Netherlands to follow a recovery programme after recently returning from three months out.

Feyenoord Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Hugo Bueno Unknown December 2024 Santiago Gimenez Hip 26/11/2024 Justin Bijlow Muscle 26/11/2024 Quinten Timber Ankle 26/11/2024 Jordan Lotomba Hamstring 26/11/2024 Calvin Stengs Recovery December 2024 Ayase Ueda Muscle December 2024 Ibrahim Osman Unknown December 2024 Quilindschy Hartman Knee 2025

Feyenoord Predicted XI

Gimenez to start

Feyenoord Predicted XI: Bijlow; Read, Timber, Hancko, Smal; Zerrouki, Hwang; Moussa, Milambo, Paixao; Gimenez.

Feyenoord Predicted Substitutes: Andreev (GK), Wellenreuther (GK), Gonzalez (DEF), Smal (DEF), Nieuwkoop (DEF), Trauner (DEF), Zechiel (MID), Ivanusec (MID), Nadje (MID), Lotomba (MID), Carranza (FWD).

With several key players likely to be unavailable at the Etihad, Priske is likely to name a largely unchanged squad following their weekend win. Bijlow, Timber and Gimenez have all travelled, and as a result all should be expected to start.