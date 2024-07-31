Highlights Man City have been punished for 22 kick-off delays in 2 seasons - breaching Premier League rules.

The club have been fined £2.09m after an investigation.

The club have accepted the breaches and agreed to sanction agreement with the Premier League.

Manchester City have been fined just over £2m after they were judged to have breached kick-off rules 22 times throughout the last two years. There are certain rules and time schedules to follow when it comes to kicking off matches at the beginning and following half-time and City failed to meet them on multiple occasions, so they've now been punished as a result,

The club have been found guilty of delaying kick-off or the restart after half-time 22 times throughout the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns. While some of the delays were as short as 79 seconds, they still proved rather costly and City have been fined £2.09m in total for the incidents.

Manchester City Have Accepted the Punishment

The club has also apologised for the incidents

While the decision might look harsh to some, City have come to an agreement with the Premier League over the penalties. The club have apologised for the breaches and spoken to individuals within the team to ensure it doesn't happen again. Shortly after the decision was made to fine the club over £2m, a joint statement between the two parties was released.

"The Premier League and Manchester City FC have entered into a sanction agreement after the club accepted it had breached Premier League Rule L.33 relating to kick-off and re-start obligations. The breaches relate to a number of Premier League matches during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. "Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs. It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule. As required by the Premier League Rules, the sanction agreement has been ratified by three members of the Independent Judicial Panel."

City are no strangers to controversy, though, and depending on how things shape out in the near future, this might not be the only punishment that they are on the receiving end of.

City are Under Investigation for FFP Charges

They've broken financial rules 115 times since 2009

City's £2.09m fine for delaying kick-offs might not be the only punishment that they receive this summer. Last year, it was revealed that Pep Guardiola's side were deemed to have reach financial fair play rules a total of 115 times since 2009. The situation is still being investigated, and it's unclear what sort of sanction will be handed to the team, if there is one at all.

A decision will be made in the not too distant future, though, and while many will be hoping to see the club handed a point deduction, others want to see some of their major honours stripped.