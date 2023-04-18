Manchester City target Jude Bellingham could join Pep Guardiola's side before moving to Real Madrid alongside Erling Haaland, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Jones thinks the Borussia Dortmund midfielder signing for City makes a lot of sense, he understands that both him and his former team-mate could end up using the Premier League champions as a stepping stone.

Man City transfer news — Jude Bellingham

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently informed GIVEMESPORT that the Citizens will be in the mix for Bellingham's signature this summer as they prepare for a possible Ilkay Gündoğan departure.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season, so Guardiola may want to bring in a replacement for him if he does decide to leave the Etihad.

Bellingham, however, won't be a cheap one.

According to one report from the Liverpool Echo, Dortmund want around £130m for their midfielder, which has killed Liverpool's interest in him.

What has Dean Jones said about Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Man City?

Jones says he's been told that Bellingham could follow Haaland to City before eventually moving to La Liga with the Norwegian striker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Jude Bellingham to Man City is making a lot of sense and actually I think more sense than Madrid right now, after I was chatting to a contact about his situation the other day. He was telling me how there is a passage of thought that Bellingham could follow Haaland to City... and then also follow him to La Liga.

"We know that City is not Haaland’s final destination and that he has a desire to push on as far as he can across Europe with his talent. And if Bellingham is able to follow him on that journey, his career is going to be golden. At the moment, we imagine it will be Real Madrid they could both end up at, but it could equally be Barcelona, depending on when the time comes.

"But as this situation gets closer to a decision, it is something that really intrigues me. Dortmund, to City, to Spain could be the path that works for both players."

Will Jude Bellingham join Real Madrid one day?

You wouldn't rule it out. Their appeal is obviously there for everyone to see.

But with Bellingham being English and money no problem for City, they'll surely fancy their chances of signing the player and bringing him back to his homeland this summer. Whether they'd be able to keep hold of the England star for five or six years as Real Madrid potentially circle, though, remains to be seen.