Highlights Manchester City's ownership of Girona may jeopardize the Spanish club's chances of playing in the Champions League if City does not sell their stake.

UEFA rules require teams with the same ownership group to remain separate entities if they're competing in the same competition, but Girona's relationship with City contradicts this.

Girona have had an exceptional season in 2023/24, and are currently second in La Liga. There is a very high chance that they qualify for Europe's most prestigious competition.

In a unique turn of events, Manchester City may cause one team to be disqualified from the 2024/2025 Champions League if the European Champions do not sell their current stake in Girona, according to a report from The i.

Last season's treble winners have been in imperious form again and are beginning to turn the screw in their quest to win a record fourth straight Premier League title. However, this could have serious implications for their sister club, Girona. The Spanish side are having a remarkable campaign and find themselves inside the Champions League spots in La Liga.

The Catalan club is one of 13 teams that is owned by The City Group (CFG), with the collective having a 47% majority stake in the team. It appears as though their dreams of playing among Europe's elite may not be guaranteed, with all hopes potentially resting on whether the English side relinquish their control of the Blanquivermells in order to comply with UEFA's rules and regulations.

Related Every football club the City Football Group own and how they work Founded in 2013, City Football Group now own 13 football clubs around the world.

UEFA Rules about European competitions

Current rules may prevent City and Girona from competing in the same tournament

UEFA's regulations regarding two teams from the same ownership group mean that any teams that have the same ownership group must provide evidence that they remain separate entities that do not take advantage of the others' resources. This contradicts what was said about CFG's purchasing of Girona in 2017, where it was stated the Spanish side would 'benefit from City Football Group’s extensive networks in infrastructure, coaching, recruitment, youth development and executive leadership, in addition to its global media, marketing and commercial capabilities.'

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body is closely monitoring the situation and is set to evaluate the interconnections between the clubs in June, assuming a conflict arises. Unless modifications are made, only the team finishing highest in their respective league will gain entry into Europe's premier competition. In the event of equal league positions, the team playing in the country ranked highest on UEFA's "access list" will qualify, favoring Manchester City due to England's top status.

The rules do state that no changes are necessary so long as the clubs are not competing in the same European competition. With both teams firmly in their respective title races, the chances of that happening are getting slimmer by the week.

Girona's incredible season so far

Michel's men finished 10th in 2022/2023

Having been promoted to the top flight just 18 months ago, Girona have been a fairytale story come to life this season. Having finished mid-table last campaign, they currently sit second in La Liga, just two points off leaders Real Madrid. They are six points clear of Catalan rivals Barcelona and 11 points ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

Familiar names such as Daley Blind and Paulo Gazzaniga have been some of the top performers for the club this season. Another star that has also emerged is Brazilian teenager Savio. The attacker has managed five goals and seven assists in the league so far whilst on loan from another CFG outfit, Troyes.

It is being reported that the 19-year-old has agreed to make a move to Manchester City in the summer, which has continued to raise eyebrows over the legitimacy of the transactions between CFG clubs.