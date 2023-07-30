Manchester City could spring a move for a Premier League-proven winger as their Riyad Mahrez replacement later in the window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Mahrez is expected to leave for pastures new, with Romano believing City will enter the market in search of a player to take his place.

It's been a summer of change at the Etihad Stadium. Just weeks after lifting the club's first-ever Champions League trophy, captain Ilkay Gundogan said his goodbyes and moved to Barcelona.

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing as City manager all the way back in 2016, yet left the Blues following the expiration of his contract.

But Gundogan isn't the only senior player to be leaving City this window, with Mahrez also on his way out too.

Much like plenty of his Premier League counterparts, Mahrez is among the big-name players swapping the English Premier League for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

City are expected to bag a respectable £30 million for the 32-year-old, who leaves City after five years at the club, having arrived for £60 million in the summer of 2018.

Despite winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, Guardiola doesn't look willing to stand still this time around, with a Mahrez replacement expected to be targeted.

Romano believes the Premier League outfit have a list of three possible replacements, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise being one.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man City?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano revealed Olise was on City's radar and the transfer was 'one to watch' in the coming weeks.

On the French under-21 international, Romano said: "City are looking for that kind of player. They have a list of three wingers this summer because they have to replace Mahrez who's going to join Al Ahli in the next few days.

“So yes the conversations are ongoing at the moment, still not something that is advanced, but I think Olise could be one to watch in August.”

What's next for City this summer?

Romano told his 17.2 million Twitter followers last week that City, along with Chelsea, were monitoring Olise's situation, with the view to making a move this summer.

The Italian reporter claimed Olise - who has been dubbed as 'incredible' by Guardiola - has a £35 million release clause in his contract, which neither side would be hesitant to match, should they make a move for the winger.

Elsewhere, City are also closing in on extending defender Nathan Ake's contract, with Romano again hinting a deal between the two parties was close.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the reliable journalist indicated Ake was set to receive a pay rise following his performances for City last season, where the Dutchman featured heavily in the treble winners' side.

It comes amid speculation surrounding a potential deal for Josko Gvardiol, who City have been linked with all summer.

The £85 million-rated defender is believed to be the Blues' primary target, but progression over a move to the Etihad Stadium has stalled in recent weeks.