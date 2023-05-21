Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck received a red card for a crunching tackle on Manchester United’s Nikita Parris.

The rival sides met on the penultimate weekend of this season’s Women’s Super League with everything still to play for.

United needed a win to remain in the title race, while City were after a victory to keep alive their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils got off to a perfect start in front of a packed-out Leigh Sports Village, taking an early lead through Hayley Ladd.

The Welsh midfielder picked up the ball just outside the penalty box, before curling it into the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for City when Roebuck was sent off a few minutes before half-time.

Ellie Roebuck sent off for challenge on Nikita Parris

As Parris was set free on goal after a brilliant ball from Alessia Russo, Roebuck decided to leave her goal to try and collect the ball.

She had no choice but to tackle Parris after finding herself outside the penalty box, but completely missed the ball as she took the winger out.

The referee ran over to give a dejected Roebuck a straight red card for the foul.

Khiara Keating came on to play in goal for City, with defender Leila Ouahabi making way.

Video: Watch Ellie Roebuck receive red card for Nikita Parris challenge

Lucía García scores last-gasp goal for Manchester United

Despite going down to 10 players, CIty put up a good fight in the second half. They equalised through Filippa Angeldahl in the 68th minute, and it looked as if they were going to snatch a draw.

Lucía García kept United's title hopes alive with a goal in the 90+1st minute, however, sparking wild celebrations in Leigh Sports Village.

The Red Devils must now beat Liverpool next weekend to have any chance of winning the WSL, while hoping that Reading can pull off a massive upset against Chelsea.

Everton’s Aggie Beever-Jones sees red

Roebuck’s red card is the second in the WSL this week, with Everton’s Aggie Beever-Jones sent off for a reckless challenge on Arsenal’s Lia Wälti on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan at the Toffees from Chelsea, issued an apology for her tackle.

"I struggle to put into words how upset I am at injuring another player. Most importantly, I meant no harm whatsoever to Lia Walti," she said.

"I'm just not the type of person that would intentionally hurt another player. I lost control of the ball and was over eager to try and win it back. My lunge resulted in a bad but unintentionally reckless challenge."

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has revealed Wälti will be on the sidelines for six weeks, so should recover in time for the Women’s World Cup.