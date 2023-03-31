Manchester City target Mateo Kovačić could be a good replacement for Ilkay Gündoğan, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

The former is currently being linked with a move to the Etihad, while reports claim the latter could be leaving.

Man City transfer news — Mateo Kovačić

Kovačić departing Chelsea in the summer now looks like a real possibility, with journalist Simon Phillips telling GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old is keeping his options open.

One of those options could be a switch to City. According to The Telegraph, the Manchester club are interested in the Croatian and manager Pep Guardiola is a big admirer.

Chelsea signed Kovačić permanently from Real Madrid for £40m back in 2019 after a successful loan spell at Stamford Bridge, as reported by BBC Sport.

City may very well have to dip into the transfer market this summer to sign a midfielder, as Gündoğan's future at the Etihad is far from certain. The Athletic reported earlier this month that Barcelona are keen on recruiting the Germany international, who'll be a free agent at the end of the season.

What has Dean Jones said about Mateo Kovačić and Man City?

Jones has suggested that Kovačić isn't currently City's first-choice midfield target but thinks he could be a good replacement for Gündoğan if they decide to sign him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think that he could be a good replacement for somebody like Gündoğan, but equally, I know that Man City have three, four, maybe even five other avenues that they'll be exploring at the moment in terms of how they progress in that area."

Would Mateo Kovačić be a good replacement for Ilkay Gündoğan at Man City?

He'd be a terrific one. The Croatia international obviously knows the Premier League well, having played for Chelsea since 2018.

He's also the kind of midfielder who's going to help City to progress play if he ends up going there. As per FBref, Kovačić has ranked in the 97th percentile for progressive passes and the 90th for progressive carries among his positional peers over the last year.

Ultimately, for a team as offensive as the Citizens, he looks perfect. With his contract running down, the former Real Madrid man shouldn't cost silly money either.

Considering the above, Chelsea really should be doing everything they can to get Kovačić to sign an extension. If they can't, though, then City need to be all over this, especially if Gündoğan does go on to depart.