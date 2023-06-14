Manchester City Football Club, one of the most successful clubs in English football, who just won the treble, have seen some truly remarkable players grace its ranks throughout its illustrious history.

From the glory days of the past to the modern sides which have dominated English football, there have been exceptional talents who have left an indelible mark on the club and its supporters.

Join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the seven greatest Man City players of all time, exploring their contributions, ability, and impact on the team's success.

7 Francis Lee - 1967-1974

Francis Lee, known for his goal-scoring prowess and flamboyant playing style, kicks off our list of the greatest Man City players.

Lee's ability to find the back of the net was exceptional, as he scored 148 goals in 330 appearances.

He played a vital role in City's First Division title win in 1968 and helped the team reach the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970.

Lee's impact as a forward and his eye for goal make him a true legend of the club.

6 Kevin De Bruyne - 2015-present

Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the world and a true talisman for Man City.

Since his arrival at the club, the Belgian maestro has been instrumental in City's domestic and European successes. De Bruyne's exceptional vision, passing range, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game make him a formidable force in midfield.

He has been a key factor in City's multiple Premier League titles and their recent victory in the UEFA Champions League.

De Bruyne's impact on the team and his consistently high level of performance make him deserving of a place among the greatest Man City players of all time, and by the end of his time at the club, there's a good chance he'll rank even higher on the list.

5 Bert Trautmann - 1949-1964

Bert Trautmann's remarkable story and achievements earn him a place among the greatest Man City players.

The German goalkeeper joined City shortly after World War II and went on to become a club legend.

Trautmann's bravery and skill between the posts were unparalleled, as he famously played the 1956 FA Cup final with a broken neck. He won the hearts of City fans and played a vital role in helping the club secure several domestic honors.

4 Vincent Kompany - 2008-2019

Vincent Kompany, the Belgian defensive stalwart, embodied leadership and commitment during his time at Man City.

Kompany's commanding presence at the back, combined with his ability to score crucial goals, made him an inspirational figure for both his teammates and the supporters.

The highlight of his captaincy came in the 2018-2019 season, during one of his final games for the club, when he scored a remarkable long-range goal against Leicester City, ensuring that City finished above Liverpool and won the Premier League.

3 David Silva - 2010-2020

David Silva's elegance and creativity made him a fan favorite and a key component of Man City's rise to dominance.

The Spanish playmaker possessed exceptional technical ability and an eye for the perfect pass.

Silva was an instrumental figure in City's four Premier League triumphs and helped establish the team's possession-based style of play.

His influence on the pitch and ability to unlock defenses with his sublime skills make him one of City's all-time greats.

2 Sergio Aguero - 2011-2021

Sergio Agüero's impact on Manchester City cannot be overstated. The Argentine striker became an icon of the club during his ten-year tenure, scoring an astonishing 260 goals in 390 appearances.

Agüero's incredible goalscoring ability and knack for delivering in important moments were pivotal in City's success, including their first Premier League title in 2012, famously secured in stoppage time against Queens Park Rangers.

Sergio Agüero will forever be remembered as one of the greatest strikers to not only play for Man City, but to have ever graced English football.

1 Colin Bell - 1966-1979

Colin Bell, known as "The King of the Kippax," is widely regarded as the greatest player in Man City's history.

His skill, vision, and exceptional passing ability made him an integral part of the team's successes during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Bell played a crucial role in helping City win numerous domestic honors, including the First Division title in 1968 and the FA Cup in 1969. He was not only a gifted midfielder but also a true leader on and off the pitch.



While it is challenging to limit the list to only seven players, several other remarkable individuals deserve honorable mentions. Legends like Tony Book, Mike Summerbee, Yaya Toure, and Joe Mercer, among others, have all left a lasting legacy at Manchester City.

Manchester City's history is adorned with remarkable players who have etched their names in the annals of football greatness. From the brilliance of Colin Bell to the heroics of Sergio Agüero, these players have contributed to the rich tapestry of success and triumph that defines the club. While rankings are subjective, there is no denying the immense talent and impact these seven players had on Man City, solidifying their places as the greatest in the club's history.