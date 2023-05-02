Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could opt to deploy all three of Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez and Kevin De Bruyne in the same team, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Álvarez was Man of the Match in City's recent victory over Fulham, with fans of the Manchester-based outfit now hoping to see the Argentine start more games.

Netting an early penalty in an edgy 2-1 victory over Fulham at the weekend, Haaland took his tally for the campaign to a remarkable 50 goals - the first City player to ever reach that landmark (ManCity.com).

In fact, he's the first player in the Premier League era to reach 50 goals across all competitions, having already bested the previous record of 44 held by Ruud van Nistelroy and Mohamed Salah.

However, for perhaps the first time this season when Haaland had got his name on the scoresheet, the attention was elsewhere, with Argentine Álvarez the man catching the headlines.

Lobbing goalkeeper Bernd Leno from 25-yards out with a thunderous right-footed strike, Álvarez's 15th goal of the campaign proved to be the eventual winner, with the 22-year-old going on to be handed the Man of the Match award.

Álvarez - who cost city a remarkable £14 million - was deputising for the injured De Bruyne, but after a stellar performance in west London, there have been calls for Guardiola to utilise the ex-River Plate forward even more.

What has Dean Jones said about Álvarez and Man City?

When asked whether Álvarez could play alongside Haaland and De Bruyne in the same City starting-11, journalist Jones admitted it could be a weapon Guardiola keeps up his sleeve heading into the final few weeks of the season.

On the potential trio playing together, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "When they are on the pitch, they do have quite a lot of success and I wouldn't rule out them trying it at times. If City are late on in the game and they need a goal, then having those three on the pitch together could be great.

"But yeah, it's not just as simple as sticking the two of them up top together, with De Bruyne in behind. You've got to make sure that the rest of the team unit works around them too.”

Would Álvarez be able to play in the same team as Haaland and De Bruyne?

Speaking after the victory against Fulham, Guardiola opened up about the possibility of playing all three of his most potent attacking options in the same team: "He [Álvarez] helped me a lot to understand that maybe in the future I have to adjust something to make them both, and Kevin… to make them play" (via The Athletic).

It's no secret that Guardiola is a sucker for midfield control and any system where both Haaland and Álvarez are deployed in the same starting-11, would represent somewhat of an abandonment of his key principles.

However, Álvarez has demonstrated his ability, much like the game against Fulham, to play behind Haaland, operating in a more traditional 'number-10' role.

Squeeze midfield maestro De Bruyne in there too and there is nothing to suggest Guardiola would lose the balance of his side, in fact their ability to score goals could increase even more.