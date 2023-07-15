Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a huge decision last month that could have ramifications on Kyle Walker's future at the Etihad, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract and is being heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Man City transfer news — Kyle Walker

Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that there have been noises about City putting a new deal on the table for Walker.

If that is not signed, then the Citizens could decide to sell the right-back to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Bayern are one club who are thought to be keen on Walker's signature, with Sky in Germany (via Sky Sports) claiming last month that the Bundesliga outfit were in advanced talks to bring the 33-year-old to the Allianz Arena. Now, according to The Athletic, he has a verbal agreement to join them.

It would see Walker's six-year spell at the Etihad come to an end. City signed him from Tottenham Hotspur for an initial £45m fee back in 2017, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kyle Walker's Man City future?

Sheth thinks Guardiola's decision to leave Walker out of City's starting XI for the Champions League final in June may have impacted the England international's thought process.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I just wonder what it has done to Kyle Walker, that Champions League final where he was actually left out of that starting XI, how much that hurt him and whether that affected him and his future at City. But it's definitely one to watch in the coming weeks, I think."

Who else is interested in Kyle Walker?

There has been talk about Walker returning to newly-promoted Sheffield United, who he left for Tottenham in 2009.

However, you would have to question whether the Three Lions star would be willing to drop down to that level, especially when Bayern are one option for him. After all, this is someone who made almost 40 appearances last season, as per Transfermarkt, for a team who went on to win the treble.

Simply put, Walker is still capable of playing at the very top. Having now won practically every trophy in club football, though, perhaps any kind of new challenge may appeal to him. His situation at City is certainly something to keep an eye on this summer.

The former Tottenham man is not the only City star who could leave the Etihad before the transfer window closes.

Sheth thinks Aymeric Laporte is another player who could be heading for the exit door, which is not too much of a surprise. The European champions remain in talks to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, and his potential arrival is likely to push the Spain international further down the pecking order.

Guardiola already has a really competitive squad, so it would not be a shock to see the likes of Walker and Laporte grow disillusioned if the 52-year-old keeps adding to it.