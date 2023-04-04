Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has finally unlocked Jack Grealish's full potential, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Grealish arrived from Aston Villa in a big-money move last summer, but struggled at times during his first campaign with the Blues.

Manchester City latest news - Jack Grealish

Dancing in behind the Liverpool defence, one swing of the right boot from Grealish would cap off a memorable performance for City.

Netting his first goal at the Etihad Stadium since December 2021, Grealish added City's fourth of the afternoon in spectacular fashion by guiding home Kevin De Bruyne's pinpoint cutback.

It came after a dazzling display from the 31-cap England international, whose lung-busting run earlier in the first half, while the visitors were 1-0 up, denied what looked like a certain second for Liverpool, before Grealish went on to provide the assist for Julian Alvarez's equaliser just two minutes later.

That now means each of Grealish's last six G/A contributions for City in the Premier League have come against Chelsea, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Liverpool, indicating his importance in big matches for Guardiola's side (Flashscore).

However, it hasn't always been the case, with Grealish failing to live up to the lofty expectations placed on his shoulders following last season's £100 million move from Aston Villa.

Fast-forward 12 months and Grealish, who earns a reported £300,000 per week, is now flourishing at City, with manager Guardiola earning praise for the patience he's shown.

What has Dean Jones said about Grealish's performances?

When quizzed on Grealish's recent form, journalist Jones admitted the ex-Aston Villa captain is finally displaying the quality he's capable of in a City shirt.

On the 27-year-old, Jones said: "Pep Guardiola has been waiting for this all season, he's been convinced that he could unlock Jack Grealish’s full potential and we're starting to see that now.

"It was a lot of money that they paid for Jack Grealish and there's always a risk attached to that. But it is starting to look like they might have a superstar after all.”

What's next for Grealish and Man City?

Grealish is finding his feet at just the right time, with a mammoth schedule crossing three different competitions on the horizon for City.

After a visit to Premier League strugglers Southampton this weekend, Grealish and Co. will fix their attentions on the small matter of Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.

That tie punctuates what is a season-defining month for City, with an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United and the visit of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League all to come.

Should Grealish wish to add to the Premier League winners' medal he picked up last season, continuing his strong form will be paramount for Guardiola's side as the run-in starts to heat up.