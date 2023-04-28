Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola might give Kalvin Phillips more opportunities at the Etihad next season, says talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The midfielder only joined the Citizens last summer but is already being linked with a move away from the club after a difficult campaign.

Man City transfer news — Kalvin Phillips

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently revealed on GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United are emerging as Phillips' "top option" if he decides to leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

While he hasn't been at City for too long, it wouldn't be a surprise if he wanted to leave the Premier League champions in the summer.

His move from Leeds United hasn't quite worked out, with the 27-year-old having made just seven appearances in the top flight this term, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Spotrac, he's currently earning £150,000 a week at the Etihad.

What has Alex Crook said about Kalvin Phillips' future at Man City?

Crook thinks Pep Guardiola could hand Phillips the chance to turn his City career around next season and has compared his situation to Jack Grealish's.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "Kalvin Phillips, I always thought that he might end up back at Leeds if they stay up or even West Ham as a Declan Rice replacement. But I guess the question is, does Pep cut his ties with a player after one season?

"Quite often — we've seen it with Jack Grealish recently — players tend to improve in their second season under Pep, so maybe he might give him the opportunity to do that."

Could Kalvin Phillips save Man City money this summer?

City have been linked with a few midfielders recently, including Chelsea's Mateo Kovačić.

According to N1, the player's representatives have already held talks with the Citizens over a transfer ahead of the 2023/24 season.

City invested a lot of money in Phillips last summer, though, bringing him in for a £45m fee, as reported by BBC Sport.

Perhaps, then, Guardiola should look to utilise him more instead of splashing out on a new midfielder.

Phillips certainly does have a lot of good attributes. Last term, for example, he made 2.7 tackles per game, the joint second-highest average in Leeds' squad (via WhoScored).

If Guardiola is willing to put his trust in him, then yes, the England international could end up helping City to save millions this summer. That being said, there's always the possibility that the 52-year-old is looking for a different profile of midfielder like Kovačić or a potential replacement for Ilkay Gündoğan, whose contract is about to expire.