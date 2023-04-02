Manchester City outcast João Cancelo has plenty of questions remaining over his future, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Cancelo - who pockets a reported £250,000 per week - left City in unceremonious circumstances during the January transfer window, signing for Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season.

Manchester City transfer news - João Cancelo

According to 90min, Bayern are one of a number of top European clubs hoping to snatch Cancelo on a permanent deal this summer.

The report claims that while the German giants are unwilling to match the €70 million (£61 million) option to buy in the loan agreement, they would still fancy signing the Portuguese international.

It states Bayern value the player closer to €60m (£52 million), as a move away from the Etihad Stadium appears more and more likely.

Elsewhere in the report, it's also claimed that Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping a keen eye on the Cancelo situation.

Cancelo, who only signed a new contract with the Blues last season, was shipped out on loan to Bayern in the January window.

Sources close to City claim the 28-year-old had fallen out with City boss Guardiola over his allotted playing time (MailOnline).

A rift was said to have opened up with the pair before the Catalan coach green-lighted Cancelo's departure just before deadline day.

While their relationship appeared irreparable at the time, there are new suggestions that Cancelo could find a way back into the City starting-11 next season.

What has Dean Jones said about Cancelo's future at City?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted Cancelo could yet still forge a route back into Guardiola's plans.

On the ex-Juventus man, Jones said: “I think Pep Guardiola has to remain open-minded to a certain extent about the idea of reintegrating Cancelo.

"Because we all know that he was one of the best players in that role in the world. One of the few ones capable of doing it to be honest. That being said, it will be hard to go back here, especially when you've made a stand like that one."

What should Guardiola and City do with Cancelo?

If reports are to be believed, it appears the chances of seeing Cancelo in a City shirt again are slim.

However, should Pep decide on handing the dynamic defender a second chance, the Catalan boss will get the opportunity to reintegrate one of Europe's best into the side.

As per FBref, Cancelo ranks inside the top five per cent of fullbacks for passes attempted, successful take-ons and touches in the opposition box each match.

Regardless of where he ends up, the two-time PFA Team of the Season nominee is likely to have a number of suitors.