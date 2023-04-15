Manchester City will likely look to do all they can to keep Bernardo Silva at the club this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Silva has been linked with a move away from east Manchester for some time now, but O'Rourke insists he can still be of worth to Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City transfer news - Bernardo Silva

According to a report by The Telegraph, Bernardo is being considered as a potential makeweight for City, should they land Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

It claims the City hierarchy are considering sanctioning a sale for Silva, should the possibility of signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund present itself.

The report suggests the English international could fetch as much as £130 million, suggesting City would have to let players leave the club in order to balance the books.

However, even if Bellingham doesn't sign on the dotted line for the Blues, there are still claims that Bernardo could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium door at the end of the campaign.

The Portuguese international joined City as a 22-year-old in 2017, signing from Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal worth £43 million (Sky Sports).

Fast-forward six years and Bernardo, who pockets a reported £150,000 per week, has won everything there is to win in English football, with rumours suggesting he could be on his way out of City this summer, despite Guardiola recently dubbing him "one of the best players" he's ever worked with (via ESPN).

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bernardo leaving Man City?

When quizzed about Silva's future at City, journalist O'Rourke claimed Guardiola would not be happy to see the midfield maestro leave the club.

On Bernardo, O'Rourke said: "I'm sure Pep Guardiola won’t want to lose him, because he is a real tough act to follow for Manchester City. He's been of great service to the club, and he does normally turn up in the big games as well.

"So yeah, I'm sure that Guardiola will be hoping to keep hold of him despite the constant rumours of a potential move away.”

Has Bernardo been linked with a move away from City before?

One of the stories of the 2022 summer transfer window, Bernardo looked destined for a move to Barcelona, only for financial restrictions to stop the La Liga outfit from pursuing a deal.

It was claimed that due to Barcelona's heavy debts the Catalan side pulled out of negotiations, with Silva forced to stick around at City for another season at least.

However, with a contract set to run until the end of the 2024/25 campaign and with a market value of £70 million, it's unlikely City will be in any rush to sell Bernardo this summer (Transfermarkt).

Instead, Guardiola and Co. could still get another year out of Bernardo, unless a side in Europe decided they wish to meet City's valuation for the midfielder.