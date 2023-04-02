Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could follow in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson this summer by rebuilding another title-winning team, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

A number of City's top players have been linked with moves away from the club, but Sheth has backed Guardiola to complete yet another rebuild.

Manchester City transfer news

Despite the recent charges levelled against the club by the Premier League, City's players, management team and hierarchy have carried on as normal, with a busy summer expected at the Etihad Stadium (MailOnline).

It's claimed by Jack Gaughan of the Mail that a big transfer kitty is likely to be made available for Guardiola in the summer, as he looks to revamp the reigning Premier League champion's squad.

Jude Bellingham and Alexis Mac Allister have been earmarked as potential midfield reinforcements, as per the report, with money also said to be available in defence and in attack.

All in all, it points to a hectic summer of transfer business for City, with a revolving door of incomings and outings to be expected.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about City's potential rebuild?

Likening Guardiola to Premier League legend Sir Alex, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth indicated the Catalan could emulate the ex-Manchester United chief if he builds another title-winning squad at City.

On the comparison, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "A lot of these players who have been there for quite a while and City might just now need to evolve by taking them out and bringing in new talent.

"That was the beauty of Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't it back in the day? He was able to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild two or three different title-winning teams.

"I think Pep Guardiola might find himself in that position come this summer, if top players are to go.”

Who might leave City in the summer transfer window?

Incomings aren't the only bit of transfer business expected in east Manchester this summer, with a number of high-profile names linked with a move away from the Etihad.

Among those are Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte, who could look to move onto pastures new at the end of the campaign (TEAMTalk).

Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that this summer could be the one where Bernardo "eventually" leaves City, having been embroiled in a long-standing transfer saga with Barcelona.

Elsewhere, current Bayern Munich loanee Joao Cancelo's future at the club also remains in doubt, with the Portuguese international attracting interest from the Bundesliga, La Liga and even some of City's Premier League rivals (90min).