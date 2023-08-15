Manchester City signing West Ham United and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta could unlock ‘something special’ at the Manchester-based club, though transfer insider Dean Jones is surprised at the timing of their interest.

The 42-cap Brazil international registered 12 goal involvements across all competitions for the Hammers in 2022/23 and, therefore, has piqued interest from Pep Guardiola and co.

Manchester City transfer news – Lucas Paqueta

Last summer, West Ham signed the Brazilian for a £50m fee and quickly became one of the east Londoners’ shining lights in their Europa Conference League-winning campaign.

Fabrizio Romano told his Twitter followers that City’s opening proposal worth £70m was snubbed but the Italian journalist claimed that an improved offer will be tabled in due course.

According to talkSPORT, Guardiola will have to fork out £95m to snare a deal thanks to his exploits in their iconic triumph in Europe.

Just 20 days after that victory, however, Paqueta raised some eyebrows with his comments about three clubs he would dream of like to play for during his playing career.

“I don’t intend to leave [West Ham] but it’s clear that we dream of playing since we were little; Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, these bigger clubs we dream of playing for.” the midfielder told Pod Delas in an interview.

Reports suggest that Hammers boss David Moyes believes that the club will find it difficult to retain the playmaker.

“There’s a price on everybody’s head,” said the Scottish boss (via talkSPORT). “We have had news on Lucas [Paqueta], but not anything to make our heads wobble.”

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester City and Lucas Paqueta?

On the 25-year-old, Jones has suggested that his current employers are already scouring the market for a worthy successor, despite not having sold him as things stand.

The transfer insider insisted he could be the perfect back-up to Kevin De Bruyne should the Belgian gem be unavailable for whatever reason.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “West Ham are already starting to look at a replacement for Lucas Paqueta themselves. So, we’ll have to see, I think it’s a surprise one as I would never have had Paqueta to become a Manchester City player at this moment. Further down the road, maybe, but not quite this soon.

“But clearly Pep Guardiola has identified something in him that could unlock something special in this Manchester City team. And as an alternative to Kevin De Bruyne or whenever he’s out injured, it might give them something special.

What next for Manchester City?

In order to alleviate the loss of Riyad Mahrez, journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a quartet of players on the Manchester City shortlist.

Jeremy Doku, Raphinha, Michael Olise and Nico Williams are the names that Guardiola has eyed as potential replacements for his former blistering Algerian, though it is a move for Doku that seems the furthest along.

According to Manchester Evening News, the treble-winners have begun to work on a deal for Doku, though will have to fork out £45m to secure the 21-year-old’s signature, per ESPN.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also issued GIVEMESPORT with an update on Bernardo Silva’s future on the blue side of Manchester claiming that the gifted Portugal international could now be poised to commit more of his future to the club.