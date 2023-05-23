Manchester City being denied a quadruple by Nathan Jones' Southampton is a 'laughable' moment of the season, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola's side have already secured the Premier League title and could go on to lift the FA Cup and the Champions League in the coming weeks.

It could turn out to be Guardiola's best-ever season in professional management. Having wrapped up the Premier League title without kicking a ball over the weekend, attention has already switched towards a potential treble.

No English side since Manchester United in the 1990s have managed to lift the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League all in the same campaign, with City now on the brink of achieving that feat.

What's more, no English side has ever won all four trophies on offer to them at the start of the season, with Liverpool coming closest to securing a quadruple this time last year.

The Reds were 180 minutes away from winning the quadruple in 2021/22, but after being denied the Premier League title on the final day, before losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid a week later, they were forced to settle for an FA Cup and League Cup double.

And it's the League Cup which looks like it might be the only trophy City don't pick up this season, having been knocked out of the competition in hilarious fashion.

Succumbing to a quarter-final defeat against at-the-time bottom-of-the-table Southampton, it remains the only high point in Nathan Jones' short but memorable spell as Saints boss.

Dubbed a "clown-shoed" manager by the press, Jones left Southampton having only won a handful of games, but one of those victories could end up denying Guardiola and City a quadruple.

What has Dean Jones said about Jones and the quadruple?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones reacted to this by saying: "It is crazy that when Nathan Jones is in the mud right now in terms of reputation and what he brought to the Premier League, that he's the man who has stopped Pep Guardiola from potentially winning a quadruple. It seems laughable from the outside.”

What's next for Guardiola and City this season?

After what promised to be one of the tightest title races in recent memory, City were granted the luxury of securing the championship with three games to spare, after back-to-back defeats for Arsenal confirmed the Blues as champions.

It now gives Guardiola some breathing space ahead of their two finals, with rotation expected in City's final two Premier League outings.

Of course, the only side in English football history to have won a treble before will be the ones trying to stop City from achieving it, with United their opponents in the FA Cup final.

After that, it's a trip to Istanbul for the Champions League final, where Inter Milan await Guardiola and Co. ahead of a potentially club-defining clash.